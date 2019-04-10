President Buhari Arrives Nigeria from Jordan, Dubai Official Trip

President Buhari Arrives Nigeria from Jordan, Dubai Official Trip

- April 10, 2019
Nigerian President President Muhammadu Buhari is back in Abuja, after spending five days abroad on official engagements.

He returned to Abuja on Tuesday night, a day ahead of schedule, possibly to attend to security challenges in Kaduna and Zamfara States, North-West of the country.

The Presidential aircraft conveying the Nigerian leader touched down at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The President was initially scheduled to return to Abuja from the United Arab Emirates today Wednesday.

He departed the country on Thursday April 4, for Amman to honour an invitation by King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan to participate in the World Economic Forum, form where he crossed over to Dubai, for an investment forum.

Source: VON

