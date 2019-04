Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The meeting started around 11am at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

After rendition of the National anthem, the Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello offered the opening Muslim prayer.

The Christian opening prayer was said by the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu.

President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Abuja late Tuesday night after official trip to Jordan and Dubai.