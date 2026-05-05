Nigeria expands technical cooperation with Caribbean nations

Key Points

Nigeria is deepening South-South ties with Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Barbados through the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (NTAC).

NTAC Director-General Yusuf Yakub conducted a working visit to these nations on behalf of President Bola Tinubu to scale up technical assistance.

Discussions in Trinidad and Tobago focused on expanding capacity building and the deployment of Nigerian professionals.

Grenada and Nigeria explored cooperation in healthcare training and technical support following meetings with foreign and health officials.

Barbados highlighted interest in education, innovation, and human capital, as well as creative sectors like film and fashion.

Main Story

Nigeria has intensified its technical cooperation with key Caribbean nations to strengthen development partnerships across the Global South.

Representing President Bola Tinubu, NTAC Director-General Yusuf Yakub held high-level talks in Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Barbados to expand the deployment of Nigerian professionals under the Technical Aid Corps scheme.

The visit underscored a commitment to mutual growth and human capital development among Africa, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) countries.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the focus remained on institutional capacity building, while the mission in Grenada centered on bolstering the healthcare sector through specialized training.

In Barbados, the dialogue shifted toward educational transformation and the creative economy, with local officials expressing a desire to collaborate in agriculture, culture, and the fashion industry.

These engagements reflect a strategic effort to promote sustainable development through the exchange of expertise and professional skills.

The Issues

There is a continuous need to drive “innovation and human capital development” through international partnerships.

Technical assistance must be “scaled up” to meet the specific development goals of partner nations in the Global South.

Identifying “sectors such as culture, film, fashion” requires new frameworks for professional exchange beyond traditional technical roles.

Coordination across multiple countries requires a “proactive push” from agencies like the NTAC to ensure effective professional deployment.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria was ready to scale up technical assistance in line with Tinubu’s push for stronger development partnerships.” — Yusuf Yakub

International partnerships play a critical role in “driving innovation and human capital development.” — Sandra Husbands, Barbados Minister of Educational Transformation

The visit focused on “expanding capacity building and deployment of Nigerian professionals.” — NTAC Spokesperson

The engagements “underscored Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.” — NTAC Official Statement

What’s Next

Nigeria is expected to “scale up” the actual deployment of professionals to the three Caribbean nations.

Follow-up discussions will likely finalize “technical support” agreements for Grenada’s healthcare system.

Barbados and Nigeria may move toward formalizing cooperation in the “film and fashion” sectors.

The NTAC will continue its “working visits” to other Global South partners to implement the administration’s technical aid objectives.

Bottom Line

South-South Cooperation. Nigeria is leveraging the Technical Aid Corps to export professional expertise to the Caribbean, focusing on healthcare, education, and the creative arts to solidify its role in Global South development.