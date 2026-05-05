Community Safety Vanguard commends NSA Ribadu for intelligence-led strategy

Key Points

The Community Safety Vanguard has praised National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu for implementing intelligence-driven security strategies.

Security agencies have successfully intercepted arms, ammunition, and logistics meant for terrorist groups, disrupting their supply chains.

The group called for improved welfare packages and a sustainable insurance policy for frontline security personnel.

Ribadu’s approach is credited with fostering unprecedented synergy and collaboration among various Nigerian security agencies.

National Coordinator Comrade Abbas Johnson urged the NSA to remain focused on national security despite potential distractions or criticisms.

Main Story

The Community Safety Vanguard, a national pressure group, has formally commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, for his role in securing measurable victories against insurgents.

During a statement issued in Abuja, the group’s National Coordinator, Comrade Abbas Johnson, highlighted that coordinated intelligence-led operations have effectively struck terrorists at their core.

These operations have resulted in the seizure of vital resources, including communication equipment and fuel, significantly weakening the operational capacity of terrorist groups across the country.

In addition to celebrating these strategic successes, the Vanguard emphasized the human cost of maintaining national stability. The organization is advocating for a shift toward a more proactive intelligence doctrine that focuses on preventing attacks before they occur.

Furthermore, they expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu’s administration for ongoing initiatives aimed at strengthening national defense and supporting those defending Nigeria’s democracy.

The Issues

Adequate welfare remains a “critical morale-booster” for personnel operating in dangerous frontline conditions.

There is a pressing need for a “sustainable insurance policy” to protect the families of fallen heroes.

Terrorist groups still attempt to move “arms, ammunition, fuel, and logistics” across the country.

Security personnel require long-term guarantees for “education, healthcare and dignified livelihoods” for their dependents.

What’s Being Said

“Ribadu’s strategy has struck terrorists at the core, while fostering unprecedented synergy, collaboration and operational efficiency.” — Comrade Abbas Johnson

“Adequate welfare remained a critical morale-booster for personnel operating under dangerous and demanding frontline conditions.” — Comrade Abbas Johnson

The group commended security operatives for their “unwavering dedication, sacrifice and round-the-clock efforts.” — Comrade Abbas Johnson

The current measures “reflect government’s commitment to troop welfare and reinforce trust.” — Comrade Abbas Johnson

What’s Next

The Vanguard is calling for the “immediate establishment” of an insurance policy for all frontline personnel.

Security agencies are expected to continue “coordinated intelligence-led operations” to intercept terrorist logistics.

The group will remain “committed to promoting peace” and supporting efforts to restore lasting stability.

Further focus will be placed on “preventing terrorist attacks” as a core component of the national security doctrine.

Bottom Line

Security Commendation. The Community Safety Vanguard is backing NSA Nuhu Ribadu’s intelligence-heavy approach to counter-terrorism while urging the federal government to secure the future of frontline troops through better welfare and insurance.