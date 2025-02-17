Premier League Top Goal Scorers 2024/2025: The Race For Golden Boot

The 2024/25 Premier League season is now at a crucial stage, and the battle to become the league’s top goal scorer is more intense than ever. Every season, football fans eagerly track the race for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the player who scores the most goals in a single Premier League campaign.
Last season, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland dominated the goal-scoring charts despite suffering an injury midway through the campaign. His incredible consistency in front of goal made him the league’s most lethal striker. However, Chelsea’s rising star Cole Palmer surprised everyone by finishing second, especially after his outstanding four-goal performance against Everton towards the end of the season.
Salah Takes the Lead
For much of this season, Haaland was once again leading the goal-scoring race, even reaching a remarkable milestone of 100 goals for Manchester City across all competitions when he scored against Arsenal. However, as City struggled in certain games, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah took advantage and surged to the top of the rankings.
Salah’s recent performances have further cemented his status as one of the best attackers in the world. He strengthened his Ballon d’Or credentials by scoring one goal and assisting another in Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Everton in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park. He then added another goal, converting a penalty against Wolves, which helped him extend his lead as the league’s top scorer.
New Contenders Emerging
While Salah and Haaland remain the favorites in the Golden Boot race, other strikers have also been making headlines. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak announced himself as a serious contender with a brilliant hat-trick against Ipswich Town at the start of the festive period. His consistency has been impressive, as he has scored in eight consecutive matches.
Another unexpected name in the Golden Boot conversation is Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood. The veteran striker grabbed his third Premier League hat-trick when Forest dominated Brighton & Hove Albion in early February. His performances have been a major boost for his team as they fight to stay in the top division.
Current Premier League Top Scorers (As of February 16, 2025):
|Rank
|Player
|Club
|Goals (Penalties)
|Assists
|Matches Played
|Minutes Played
|1
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|23 (7)
|14
|25
|2214
|2
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|19 (1)
|3
|25
|2214
|3
|Chris Wood
|N. Forest
|18 (3)
|2
|25
|2018
|4
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|17 (1)
|5
|23
|1893
|5
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|14 (3)
|6
|25
|2193
|5
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|14 (4)
|3
|25
|2245
|7
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|12 (0)
|4
|24
|1966
|8
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|11 (6)
|5
|24
|1618
|8
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|11 (2)
|5
|25
|1740
|8
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|11 (0)
|2
|22
|1758
|8
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|11 (2)
|1
|25
|1954
If players are tied on goals, assists are used as the first tiebreaker, followed by the fewest minutes per goal.
Past Premier League Golden Boot Winners
The Premier League Golden Boot has been awarded to some of the best goal-scorers in football history. Legendary players like Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, and Harry Kane have all won the award multiple times. Thierry Henry holds the record for the most Golden Boot titles, winning it four times.
Here are the top scorers from each Premier League season since the league began in 1992:
|Year
|Player
|Club
|Goals
|2023/24
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|27
|2022/23
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|36
|2021/22
|Son Heung-min
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|23
|2020/21
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|2019/20
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester City
|23
|2018/19
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Arsenal
|22
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|22
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|22
|2017/18
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|32
|2016/17
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|29
|2015/16
|Harry Kane
|Tottenham Hotspur
|25
|2014/15
|Sergio Aguero
|Manchester City
|26
|2013/14
|Luis Suarez
|Liverpool
|31
|2012/13
|Robin van Persie
|Arsenal
|26
|2011/12
|Robin van Persie
|Arsenal
|30
|2010/11
|Dimitar Berbatov
|Manchester United
|20
|Carlos Tevez
|Manchester City
|20
|2009/10
|Didier Drogba
|Chelsea
|29
|2008/09
|Nicolas Anelka
|Chelsea
|19
|2007/08
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|31
|2006/07
|Didier Drogba
|Chelsea
|20
|2005/06
|Thierry Henry
|Arsenal
|27
|2004/05
|Thierry Henry
|Arsenal
|25
|2003/04
|Thierry Henry
|Arsenal
|30
The race for the 2024/25 Golden Boot is far from over, with several matches still to play. Can Mohamed Salah hold on to his lead, or will Erling Haaland or another contender catch up? Football fans will be watching closely as the season unfolds.