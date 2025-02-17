Premier League Top Goal Scorers 2024/2025: The Race For Golden Boot

The 2024/25 Premier League season is now at a crucial stage, and the battle to become the league’s top goal scorer is more intense than ever. Every season, football fans eagerly track the race for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the player who scores the most goals in a single Premier League campaign.

Last season, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland dominated the goal-scoring charts despite suffering an injury midway through the campaign. His incredible consistency in front of goal made him the league’s most lethal striker. However, Chelsea’s rising star Cole Palmer surprised everyone by finishing second, especially after his outstanding four-goal performance against Everton towards the end of the season.

Salah Takes the Lead

For much of this season, Haaland was once again leading the goal-scoring race, even reaching a remarkable milestone of 100 goals for Manchester City across all competitions when he scored against Arsenal. However, as City struggled in certain games, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah took advantage and surged to the top of the rankings.

Salah’s recent performances have further cemented his status as one of the best attackers in the world. He strengthened his Ballon d’Or credentials by scoring one goal and assisting another in Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Everton in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park. He then added another goal, converting a penalty against Wolves, which helped him extend his lead as the league’s top scorer.

New Contenders Emerging

While Salah and Haaland remain the favorites in the Golden Boot race, other strikers have also been making headlines. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak announced himself as a serious contender with a brilliant hat-trick against Ipswich Town at the start of the festive period. His consistency has been impressive, as he has scored in eight consecutive matches.

Another unexpected name in the Golden Boot conversation is Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood. The veteran striker grabbed his third Premier League hat-trick when Forest dominated Brighton & Hove Albion in early February. His performances have been a major boost for his team as they fight to stay in the top division.

Current Premier League Top Scorers (As of February 16, 2025):

Rank Player Club Goals (Penalties) Assists Matches Played Minutes Played 1 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 23 (7) 14 25 2214 2 Erling Haaland Man City 19 (1) 3 25 2214 3 Chris Wood N. Forest 18 (3) 2 25 2018 4 Alexander Isak Newcastle 17 (1) 5 23 1893 5 Cole Palmer Chelsea 14 (3) 6 25 2193 5 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 14 (4) 3 25 2245 7 Matheus Cunha Wolves 12 (0) 4 24 1966 8 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 11 (6) 5 24 1618 8 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 11 (2) 5 25 1740 8 Yoane Wissa Brentford 11 (0) 2 22 1758 8 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 11 (2) 1 25 1954

If players are tied on goals, assists are used as the first tiebreaker, followed by the fewest minutes per goal.

Past Premier League Golden Boot Winners

The Premier League Golden Boot has been awarded to some of the best goal-scorers in football history. Legendary players like Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, and Harry Kane have all won the award multiple times. Thierry Henry holds the record for the most Golden Boot titles, winning it four times.

Here are the top scorers from each Premier League season since the league began in 1992:

Year Player Club Goals 2023/24 Erling Haaland Manchester City 27 2022/23 Erling Haaland Manchester City 36 2021/22 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 23 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 23 2020/21 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 23 2019/20 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 23 2018/19 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 22 Sadio Mane Liverpool 22 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 22 2017/18 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 32 2016/17 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 29 2015/16 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 25 2014/15 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 26 2013/14 Luis Suarez Liverpool 31 2012/13 Robin van Persie Arsenal 26 2011/12 Robin van Persie Arsenal 30 2010/11 Dimitar Berbatov Manchester United 20 Carlos Tevez Manchester City 20 2009/10 Didier Drogba Chelsea 29 2008/09 Nicolas Anelka Chelsea 19 2007/08 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 31 2006/07 Didier Drogba Chelsea 20 2005/06 Thierry Henry Arsenal 27 2004/05 Thierry Henry Arsenal 25 2003/04 Thierry Henry Arsenal 30

The race for the 2024/25 Golden Boot is far from over, with several matches still to play. Can Mohamed Salah hold on to his lead, or will Erling Haaland or another contender catch up? Football fans will be watching closely as the season unfolds.