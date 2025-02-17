Premier League Top Goal Scorers 2024/2025: The Race For Golden Boot

Premier League Open To Independent Regulators

The 2024/25 Premier League season is now at a crucial stage, and the battle to become the league’s top goal scorer is more intense than ever. Every season, football fans eagerly track the race for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the player who scores the most goals in a single Premier League campaign.

Last season, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland dominated the goal-scoring charts despite suffering an injury midway through the campaign. His incredible consistency in front of goal made him the league’s most lethal striker. However, Chelsea’s rising star Cole Palmer surprised everyone by finishing second, especially after his outstanding four-goal performance against Everton towards the end of the season.

Salah Takes the Lead

For much of this season, Haaland was once again leading the goal-scoring race, even reaching a remarkable milestone of 100 goals for Manchester City across all competitions when he scored against Arsenal. However, as City struggled in certain games, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah took advantage and surged to the top of the rankings.

Salah’s recent performances have further cemented his status as one of the best attackers in the world. He strengthened his Ballon d’Or credentials by scoring one goal and assisting another in Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Everton in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park. He then added another goal, converting a penalty against Wolves, which helped him extend his lead as the league’s top scorer.

New Contenders Emerging

While Salah and Haaland remain the favorites in the Golden Boot race, other strikers have also been making headlines. Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak announced himself as a serious contender with a brilliant hat-trick against Ipswich Town at the start of the festive period. His consistency has been impressive, as he has scored in eight consecutive matches.

Another unexpected name in the Golden Boot conversation is Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood. The veteran striker grabbed his third Premier League hat-trick when Forest dominated Brighton & Hove Albion in early February. His performances have been a major boost for his team as they fight to stay in the top division.

Current Premier League Top Scorers (As of February 16, 2025):

RankPlayerClubGoals (Penalties)AssistsMatches PlayedMinutes Played
1Mohamed SalahLiverpool23 (7)14252214
2Erling HaalandMan City19 (1)3252214
3Chris WoodN. Forest18 (3)2252018
4Alexander IsakNewcastle17 (1)5231893
5Cole PalmerChelsea14 (3)6252193
5Bryan MbeumoBrentford14 (4)3252245
7Matheus CunhaWolves12 (0)4241966
8Justin KluivertBournemouth11 (6)5241618
8Ollie WatkinsAston Villa11 (2)5251740
8Yoane WissaBrentford11 (0)2221758
8Jean-Philippe MatetaCrystal Palace11 (2)1251954

If players are tied on goals, assists are used as the first tiebreaker, followed by the fewest minutes per goal.

Past Premier League Golden Boot Winners

The Premier League Golden Boot has been awarded to some of the best goal-scorers in football history. Legendary players like Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, and Harry Kane have all won the award multiple times. Thierry Henry holds the record for the most Golden Boot titles, winning it four times.

Here are the top scorers from each Premier League season since the league began in 1992:

YearPlayerClubGoals
2023/24Erling HaalandManchester City27
2022/23Erling HaalandManchester City36
2021/22Son Heung-minTottenham Hotspur23
Mohamed SalahLiverpool23
2020/21Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur23
2019/20Jamie VardyLeicester City23
2018/19Pierre-Emerick AubameyangArsenal22
Sadio ManeLiverpool22
Mohamed SalahLiverpool22
2017/18Mohamed SalahLiverpool32
2016/17Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur29
2015/16Harry KaneTottenham Hotspur25
2014/15Sergio AgueroManchester City26
2013/14Luis SuarezLiverpool31
2012/13Robin van PersieArsenal26
2011/12Robin van PersieArsenal30
2010/11Dimitar BerbatovManchester United20
Carlos TevezManchester City20
2009/10Didier DrogbaChelsea29
2008/09Nicolas AnelkaChelsea19
2007/08Cristiano RonaldoManchester United31
2006/07Didier DrogbaChelsea20
2005/06Thierry HenryArsenal27
2004/05Thierry HenryArsenal25
2003/04Thierry HenryArsenal30

The race for the 2024/25 Golden Boot is far from over, with several matches still to play. Can Mohamed Salah hold on to his lead, or will Erling Haaland or another contender catch up? Football fans will be watching closely as the season unfolds.

Week 34 Pool Results For Sat 22 Feb 2024 UK 2024/2025

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR