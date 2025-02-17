Oshodi Charts Bold Path For African Table Tennis Ahead Of ITTF Africa Cup 2025

As the ITTF Africa Cup 2025 approaches, International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Africa President, Wahid Enitan Oshodi, is setting the stage for a transformative era in African table tennis. With a vision focused on modernisation, youth development, and global appeal, Oshodi is committed to reshaping the sport’s landscape across the continent.

Since assuming office in October 2024, Oshodi has prioritised strengthening competitions, professionalising structures, and expanding the global footprint of African table tennis. The upcoming tournament, set to take place in Tunisia from 25-27 February, will serve as a pivotal moment to implement his reform agenda.

“We see this as an opportunity to innovate, improve the event, and make it more attractive for all stakeholders,” Oshodi stated.

A significant part of his vision is youth development. To cultivate future stars, the federation will introduce structured training programmes, including a Level 3 coaching certification course—the highest in the sport—before the tournament kicks off. “It is vital that we have well-prepared coaches to develop our players,” he emphasised.

Beyond athletic development, the ITTF Africa Cup will also pioneer initiatives to enhance the experience for both players and fans. The event will feature a prize pool of $25,000 (€23,817) and introduce a “gold badge referee” to mentor young officials, ensuring higher officiating standards.

Oshodi is also focused on boosting the tournament’s media visibility. To attract a broader audience, digital and television coverage will be expanded, enhancing exposure and sponsorship opportunities. “We want to make the event more attractive not only to table tennis fans but also to a wider audience,” he noted.

Financial constraints, particularly high travel and logistical costs, have been a longstanding hurdle for participation. To address this, the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) has partnered with Ethiopian Airlines as the official travel partner. “We hope that this arrangement will benefit both the Africa Cup and the African Youth Championship in Lagos,” Oshodi said.

In addition to the Africa Cup, plans are underway to revive the African Club Championship, which has seen declining participation in recent years. The federation aims to introduce a ranking system to elevate the competition’s prestige while boosting media and sponsorship engagement.

Through these reforms, Oshodi envisions a stronger, globally recognised African table tennis scene built on three key pillars: youth development, competitive excellence, and increased international visibility. “The road is long, but we are confident that these changes will make a difference,” he concluded.