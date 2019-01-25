PRCAN Holds Masterclass on Presentation Skills

The Public Relations Consultant Association of Nigeria (PRCAN ) has concluded plans to hold the 17th edition of its capacity building workshop, The PRCAN Masterclass. The training session, which is titled: ‘Effective Presentation Skills’ is targeted at senior level executives in Intergraded Marketing Communications (IMC) agencies and departments, as well as managers in other sectors who manage their organisations’ communications responsibilities. It will hold on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Adna Hotel in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

A carefully selected list of professionals have been lined up as speakers for the session. They include: Jaiye Opayemi, Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Nigeria, a member firm of PRCAN.

Other speakers for the day are Bolaji Okusaga, Chief Executive Officer of Precise Platforms limited, a reputation management company and Kenneth Esere, a faculty member at the School of Media and Communications (SMC) Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos.

John Ehiguese, President of PRCAN, said: “One major challenge with the public relations industry in Nigeria today is capacity. The profession suffers from an inadequacy of well trained professionals who will enable it grow at the rate that it should and bring it up to speed with what obtains in other parts of the world. PRCAN will continue to focus on its core objective of capacity building, by organising training programmes to help improve the level of skills and competences in the industry at large.”

PRCAN is legally chartered by a Bye Law of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), to cater to the interests of the consultancy side of PR practice in Nigeria. The sectoral body of public relations consultancy practice in Nigeria currently has a membership of over 50 firms who provide services across at least 21 PR practice areas.