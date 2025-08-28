Power Tussle Deepens As MAN, KEDCO Trade Blame Over Electricity Supply

The dispute between the Kano and Jigawa branches of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has escalated, with both sides trading accusations over electricity supply and tariffs.

KEDCO, in a statement signed by its Head of Corporate Communications, Sani Bala Sani, expressed disappointment at what it described as “consistent antagonism” from MAN, despite what it claimed were significant concessions to industrial customers. According to the company, manufacturers have benefitted from exclusive discounts worth about ₦3 billion in the past year and access to stronger power bands delivering an average of 20 hours daily supply.

The DisCo maintained that despite these efforts, MAN has continued to agitate for direct electricity supply from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) — a move KEDCO insists would not affect its commercial operations. The utility further alleged that MAN discouraged members from paying approved tariffs last year and even took the company to court.

“Despite huge financial losses resulting from customer apathy, we granted manufacturers discounted transition tariffs to ease them into new market realities. Yet, we continue to incur an average of ₦2.5 billion monthly losses on maximum demand industrial feeders due to energy theft,” Sani said.

He added that attempts to get MAN’s support in curbing energy theft had failed, while accusing the association of misrepresenting facts to stakeholders. “We will no longer support MAN. They have consistently failed to meet our expectations. We urge NDPHC to align its engagements with market realities for the collective good of the country,” he said.

But in a swift reaction, MAN Kano/Jigawa branch chairman, Mohammed Bello Umar, dismissed the allegations as “blackmail and threats,” stressing that manufacturers were simply exploring alternative energy options to cut costs.

“If KEDCO no longer wants to support industries, they should say so openly. We are only exercising our constitutional right to seek cheaper and more reliable power supply,” Umar said.

While acknowledging KEDCO’s previous discounts, the MAN chairman rejected the claims of energy theft, challenging the company to provide evidence. “We are businesspeople, not thieves. If there are culprits, KEDCO should name them and take action. We will support them. Our demand is for affordable and sustainable power, not conflict. We are partners in progress, not enemies,” he stated.

The ongoing face-off raises concerns for industries in Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina states, where manufacturers remain heavily dependent on reliable and affordable electricity to sustain production and jobs.