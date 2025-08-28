Tinubu Commends Capital Market Surge, Meets NGX And SEC Executives In Brazil

President Bola Tinubu has applauded the “remarkable growth” of Nigeria’s capital market under his administration, crediting investor confidence in his economic reforms for the bullish trend on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Tinubu made this known during a meeting with the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, and the Board of Directors of the NGX Group while on a state visit to Brazil.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by Presidential Adviser Bayo Onanuga, the President described the expansion in market capitalization and trading volumes as evidence that his reform agenda is working.

“Nigeria’s markets must remain a trusted engine of enterprise and prosperity. My administration will sustain reforms that unlock capital, safeguard investors, and drive innovation so that our economy works for every Nigerian,” Tinubu declared.

He reaffirmed his commitment to building a stronger financial ecosystem, aligning with his Renewed Hope Agenda.

SEC’s Dr. Agama praised the President for signing the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 into law, calling it one of Africa’s most comprehensive capital market frameworks, capable of propelling Nigeria toward a ₦300 trillion market valuation.

NGX Group Chairman Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga noted that trading volumes and values had “almost tripled since the beginning of this administration,” and urged the government to accelerate the listing of major state-owned firms such as NNPC Limited.

He also extended an invitation to Tinubu to visit the NGX trading floor.

NGX Group CEO Temi Popoola and Director Nonso Okpala echoed the optimism, highlighting that recent reforms had improved exchange rate stability, fostered innovation, and boosted investor confidence.