Access Holdings Appoints Innocent Ike As New GMD/CEO

Access Holdings Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Innocent Ike as its substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective August 29, 2025, following regulatory approval.

The development comes shortly after the resignation of Roosevelt Ogbonna from the company’s board, in compliance with new corporate governance directives issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the group said the appointment ushers in a new chapter under the leadership of its Chairman, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who returned to steer the organisation after the passing of former Group CEO Herbert Wigwe in 2024.