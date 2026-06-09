Heirs Energies seals $750m facility to boost production capacity

Key points

Heirs Energies has secured a landmark $750 million dual-tranche Senior Secured Reserve-Based Lending facility arranged alongside Afreximbank.

Chief Executive Officer Osa Igiehon praised the company’s financial partners and advisers following global accolades for the transaction.

The massive injection of capital will directly bankroll field development programs and optimize upstream assets.

Operational data shows the firm has more than doubled oil production to over 50,000 barrels per day since taking over OML 17 in 2021.

Domestic gas distribution has also tripled under the current management team, climbing past 135 million standard cubic feet per day.

Main Story

Indigenous upstream operator Heirs Energies has finalized a landmark $750 million dual-tranche Senior Secured Reserve-Based Lending facility aimed at aggressively scaling up its domestic oil and gas production capacity.

In a corporate brief distributed from Lagos following international accolades for the capital-raising drive, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Osa Igiehon, commended the syndication partners, financial advisers, and institutional stakeholders who guided the cross-border deal.

Financial experts noted that the transaction structured in close partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank),stands out as one of the single largest financing arrangements ever secured by an independent African energy firm.

The successful close of the multi-million-dollar facility is seen as a major vote of confidence from both continental and international banking institutions regarding the long-term asset management strategy of indigenous producers. Corporate directors explained that the incoming capital line is explicitly structured to support extensive field development initiatives and output optimization.

Furthermore, executive leadership emphasized that the transaction aligns closely with the core philosophy of Heirs Energies Chairman, Tony Elumelu, who has consistently pushed for the mobilization of domestic African capital to drive the continent’s resource development and long-term energy security.

The capital restructuring marks a pivotal operational phase for the energy company, which has recorded sharp production spikes since assuming full operatorship of OML 17 in 2021.

According to internal performance statistics shared by Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Samuel Nwanze, the firm has more than doubled its crude oil extraction rate to over 50,000 barrels per day, while concurrently tripling its natural gas output to exceed 135 million standard cubic feet daily. With these expanded volumes, the independent operator now accounts for approximately five percent of Nigeria’s total oil production and domestic gas supply grid.

The Issues

Securing high-volume, international-standard financing for indigenous oil and gas firms amid a shifting global investment climate for fossil fuel assets.

Upgrading mature onshore fields to sustain aggressive oil and gas production peaks over an extended lifecycle.

Aligning complex corporate debt structures with long-term hydrocarbon reserve development timelines.

What’s Being Said

Expressing deep gratitude to the financial syndicates that backed the capital acquisition drive, the Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Energies, Mr. Osa Igiehon, stated: “We are proud to receive this recognition and grateful to our financing partners, advisers and stakeholders whose support made it possible,”.

Affirming the strategic importance of tailoring large-scale financial tools specifically for local industry players, Afreximbank’s Executive Vice President of the Global Trade Bank, Mr. Haytham ElMaayergi, described the deal as a: “landmark transaction.” He added that it: “highlighted the importance of Africa-focused financial solutions in supporting indigenous energy companies with strong growth prospects.”

Outlining how the new funding structure changes the company’s financial footing, the Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Heirs Energies, Mr. Samuel Nwanze, noted: “The facility was designed to support long-term investments in field development and production optimisation. According to him, the financing marks a major milestone in the company’s transition to a capital structure aligned with reserve development.”

What’s Next

Technical engineering teams will begin deploying the newly secured funds into targeted drilling and field development programs across OML 17.

Afreximbank and Heirs Energies will collaborate on monitoring asset yields to ensure compliance with the reserve-based lending guidelines.

Commercial departments will explore new supply agreements to distribute the rising volume of domestic natural gas to local industrial hubs.

Bottom Line

Heirs Energies has secured a major $750 million facility in partnership with Afreximbank to fund field development, as the indigenous operator looks to expand on its current 50,000 barrels per day oil output and push beyond its five percent contribution to Nigeria’s energy grid.