Expert calls for national monitoring team to curb DisCo excesses

KEY POINTS

Power expert Mr. Princewill Okorie has urged the Federal Government to establish a national monitoring team to oversee Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos).

Okorie alleges that DisCos are violating Section 36 of the Constitution by disconnecting consumers without a fair hearing, investigation, or prosecution.

The expert highlighted that DisCos use consumer investments in infrastructure like transformers and cables without refunds, violating third-party investment regulatory policies.

There are allegations that DisCos are using the “Band A” priority status as an excuse to deny sustainable energy to consumers in other categories.

MAIN STORY

Mr. Princewill Okorie, Executive Director of the Electricity Consumer Protection Advocacy, has called for the immediate creation of a distinct national organization to check the activities of Nigeria’s 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos). Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Okorie argued that the current lack of oversight has allowed DisCos to operate “as if they are above the law,” leading to arbitrary disconnections and systemic violations of fundamental human rights.

According to the expert, the proposed monitoring team should be a multi-stakeholder body comprising government officials, civil society members, private sector operators, and consumers. This team would be tasked with auditing the activities of DisCos, particularly regarding their claims of constant financial losses since privatization in 2013. Okorie questioned how these companies have remained in business for over a decade if they were truly operating at a deficit, calling for a transparent audit of their accounts.

The advocacy group also pointed out specific regulatory failures, such as the persistent overbilling of unmetered customers and the refusal of DisCos to obey the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) capping rule. Furthermore, Okorie highlighted a growing divide in service delivery, where consumers in lower bands are reportedly denied electricity—which the UN classifies as sustainable energy—on the premise that it is more profitable for DisCos to focus exclusively on Band A feeders.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The way these DisCos are operating, if they are not disbanded they might bring about anarchy because they behave as if they are above the law,” stated Mr. Princewill Okorie , Executive Director of Electricity Consumer Protection Advocacy.

, Executive Director of Electricity Consumer Protection Advocacy. “Why will some people be denied electricity on the flimsy excuse that DisCos are not making money, who audits their accounts since 2013 that they took off?”

“Why will a DisCo disconnect a consumer and accuse him of bypass without no court hearing, no police, no investigation or prosecution?”

WHAT’S NEXT

Stakeholders are waiting to see if the Ministry of Power will adopt the proposal for a multi-sectoral monitoring unit to check the 11 established distribution companies.

Following reports of non-compliance, NERC may increase its enforcement of the capping rule to prevent the overbilling of consumers.

Consumer advocacy groups are expected to increase pressure on the government to ensure DisCos provide reliable power and respect the third-party investment regulatory policy.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the current oversight of Nigeria’s DisCos is viewed by advocates as insufficient to protect consumer rights. Mr. Okorie insists that without a dedicated national monitoring team to audit finances and enforce constitutional fair hearing provisions, the power sector will continue to struggle with a lack of public trust.