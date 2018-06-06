POWER & ENERGY JOB | Greenlight Planet Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions)

Greenlight Planet is a social, for-profit business that designs, distributes, and finances solar-powered home energy products, with an underserved population in mind: the 1.3 billion global consumers for whom the old-fashioned electrical grid is either unavailable or too expensive.

Over a decade in business, the company is now a leading global brand in emerging markets across Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa. Greenlight’s Sun King™ products provide modern light and energy to 30 million people in more than 60 countries.

