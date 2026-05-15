TCN adds 600MW to national grid through Ihovbor transmission project

Key points:

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (Transmission Company of Nigeria) has added 600 megawatts to the national grid following the commissioning of a new transmission line in Edo State.

The Ihovbor/Benin and Ihovbor/Ajaokuta 330kV project improves power evacuation from major plants, including Azura and NDPHC facilities.

Officials say the development will reduce transmission bottlenecks and improve electricity supply reliability nationwide.

Main story

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (Transmission Company of Nigeria) has announced the addition of 600 megawatts to the national grid following the commissioning of the Ihovbor/Benin and Ihovbor/Ajaokuta 330kV Turn-In-Turn-Out Transmission Line Project in Edo State.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, disclosed this during the official inauguration of the project, describing it as a major milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s power transmission network.

According to him, the project is designed to enhance the evacuation of bulk electricity from the Ihovbor transmission substation to distribution load centres across the country.

He explained that the project involves the strategic linking of the existing Benin/Ajaokuta 330kV transmission line to the Ihovbor substation, creating two new transmission routes spanning about 14 kilometres.

“With the completion of this strategic project, we have increased the operational flexibility of the transmission network and strengthened the resilience of power delivery within the Benin corridor,” he said.

Sule Abdulaziz added that the development will improve the evacuation of electricity generated by the Azura Power Plant and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) facilities.

He noted that the new infrastructure would ease transmission constraints, improve system reliability, and allow distribution companies access to more bulk electricity nationwide.

The issues

Nigeria’s power sector has long been constrained by transmission bottlenecks, limited evacuation capacity, and inefficiencies in linking generation to distribution networks.

While generation capacity has improved in recent years, weak transmission infrastructure has often resulted in stranded power that cannot be delivered to end users.

Experts say addressing these bottlenecks is critical to achieving stable electricity supply, boosting industrial productivity, and attracting investment.

The new project reflects ongoing efforts to modernise the national grid and improve system redundancy in key transmission corridors.

What’s being said

Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (Transmission Company of Nigeria), Sule Abdulaziz, said the project demonstrates the company’s commitment to improving efficiency in power evacuation and delivery.

He said: “This has helped in alleviating transmission bottlenecks, enhanced system reliability, and allowed distribution companies access to more bulk electricity for their customers nationwide.”

He further stated that power generated in the Benin axis can now be more efficiently transmitted to other parts of the country under the strengthened grid system.

According to him, the project also reflects TCN’s broader goal of building a more resilient and flexible transmission network through continuous innovation and collaboration with sector stakeholders.

What’s next

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (Transmission Company of Nigeria) is expected to continue upgrading transmission infrastructure as part of ongoing reforms in the power sector.

Further expansion projects are anticipated to focus on reducing system losses, improving grid stability, and expanding capacity to accommodate future power generation increases.

Stakeholders also expect improved coordination between generation companies, transmission operators, and distribution companies to ensure efficient power delivery nationwide.

Bottom line

The addition of 600MW to Nigeria’s national grid marks a significant step in improving transmission capacity and reducing bottlenecks in the power sector.

With new infrastructure now in place, officials say more generated electricity can be efficiently delivered to consumers, improving the country’s overall power supply outlook.