FEC approves PPP projects for transport data and port power

Key points

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) approved three Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects focused on transport data and port energy.

A Smart National Transport Data Bank will be developed under the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT).

Two Independent Power Projects (IPPs) were approved for the Onne and Apapa Port Complexes.

The Onne Port project features a 50-megawatt power plant, while Apapa will receive a 36-megawatt hybrid energy system.

Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh, Director-General of the ICRC, stated the projects aim to unlock private capital and improve trade efficiency.

Main Story

The Federal Executive Council has granted approval for three strategic infrastructure projects to be executed through Public-Private Partnerships.

Announced by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) on Sunday, the projects are designed to modernize Nigeria’s transport intelligence and stabilize energy supply in major maritime hubs.

The ICRC conducted the required due diligence and certified the business cases before the FEC presentation, marking a push toward structured private sector involvement in national development.

The Smart National Transport Data Bank will serve as a digital intelligence platform, integrating data from road, rail, air, and marine systems.

It will utilize vehicle tagging and automated number plate recognition to aid traffic management and government planning. In the maritime sector, the new IPPs at Onne and Apapa are intended to eliminate operational bottlenecks caused by unreliable electricity.

By providing dedicated power to these ports and the surrounding free zones, the government aims to lower energy costs and strengthen Nigeria’s competitive edge as a regional trade hub.

The Issues

Reliable transport data is currently a major deficit in Nigeria, often leading to poorly planned infrastructure investments and weak enforcement.

Port operations at Apapa and Onne have long been hampered by high energy costs and frequent outages, which increase the overall cost of doing business.

The success of these PPPs depends on the ICRC’s ability to maintain regulatory oversight and ensure private partners deliver on the agreed-upon technical specifications.

What’s Being Said

“Nigeria’s biggest transport challenge is not just infrastructure; it is the lack of reliable, usable data,” stated Dr. Jobson Ewalefoh.

“These are not just power projects; they are productivity enablers,” Ewalefoh added regarding the port IPPs.

The ICRC noted that the approvals represent a “deliberate shift” toward unlocking private capital for measurable economic impact.

What’s Next

The NITT will begin the rollout of the digital data platform, including the installation of tracking and tagging technologies.

Construction on the 50MW Onne power plant and the 36MW Apapa hybrid system is expected to commence following final contractual signings.

The ICRC will monitor the implementation phases to ensure compliance with global best practices and value for money.

Bottom Line

By approving a national transport data bank and dedicated port power plants, the federal government is prioritizing data-driven planning and energy reliability to stimulate industrial growth.