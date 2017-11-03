POWER & ENERGY JOB | Energy Group Mid-level & Exp. Job Recruitment (6 Positions)

Energy Group is arguably Africa’s most diversified conglomerate of companies with concentration in Oil & Gas, Banking, Insurance, Re-insurance, Education, Media, and Hotels

Our Strategic direction is to grow acquisition in the first ten years This milestone has already been achieved The second phase of our strategic vision is to stabilize Institutions acquired in the second phase of another ten years (Phase II). In stabilizing those institutions in phase 2, the Group now requires some strategic officers who are mid-career managers. They will be expected to operate at the heart of management Officers employed will have opportunity to take career in a specific field of management science chosen by them.