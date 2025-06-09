Portugal Clinches Second UEFA Nations League Title After Dramatic Penalty Shootout

In a heart-pounding finale at Munich’s Allianz Arena, Portugal secured their second UEFA Nations League trophy by edging out holders Spain 5–3 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, following a 2–2 draw after extra time. The victory marks Portugal as the first nation to win the tournament multiple times .

Match Recap: A Match of Twists and Turnarounds

Early advantage for Spain. Martín Zubimendi broke the deadlock in the 21st minute, capitalizing on a swift move to give Spain the upper hand before halftime .

Quickfire reply from Portugal. Nuno Mendes responded with a composed finish just minutes later, thanks to a clever feed from team captain Cristiano Ronaldo .

Spain retakes lead. Mikel Oyarzabal restored Spain’s dominance before the break, sending the sides into the interval at 2–1 .

Ronaldo strikes again. Past the hour mark, Cristiano Ronaldo leveled the score again, demonstrating his enduring influence at the age of 40 . He later limped off injured, but his equalizer proved decisive.

Extra time and tears. Despite a tense extra time period, neither side could break the stalemate, setting the stage for a dramatic shootout.

Spot-Kick Drama

In the penalty showdown, Portugal converted all five attempts. Spain, despite a generally composed performance, faltered when Álvaro Morata missed, paving the way for Rúben Neves to seal the victory for Portugal with the decisive fifth penalty.

The Human Side of Victory

Portugal’s jubilant scenes were capped by an emotional moment from captain Ronaldo, who, teary-eyed, lifted the Nations League trophy. He now adds a second Nations League title to his storied legacy.

Match facts & figures

Final Score (90 + ET): 2–2

2–2 Penalty Result: Portugal 5–3 Spain

Portugal 5–3 Spain Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich

Allianz Arena, Munich Attendance: Approx. 65,852

Approx. 65,852 Star Moment: Nuno Mendes crowned Man of the Match for his all‑round brilliance

Portugal vs Spain

This showdown was the first final between the two Iberian rivals—Portugal were champions in the inaugural 2019 edition, and Spain were defending champions since 2023. Over a rich, competitive history of 41 meetings, Spain held a slight edge, but this time the script favoured Portugal .

Off-Pitch Tragedy Casts a Shadow

The resounding celebration was tinged with sorrow as a tragic accident during extra time resulted in the death of a spectator who fell from the second tier at Allianz Arena. Paramedics attended immediately, but the victim was pronounced dead at 00:06 local time. Post-match tributes came from players and officials in respectful acknowledgement of the loss.