Port modernisation, NSW to drive new era of trade in Nigeria

Key Points:

Nigeria’s cargo throughput rose by 24.8% in 2025, signalling renewed growth in the maritime sector.

Port modernisation and the National Single Window (NSW) are central to efforts to improve efficiency and trade competitiveness.

Reforms under the Federal Government aim to reposition Nigeria as a regional maritime logistics hub in West and Central Africa.

Main story

Nigeria’s maritime sector, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of the country’s international trade, is undergoing major reforms aimed at improving efficiency, increasing trade volumes and strengthening the country’s position in the global shipping ecosystem.

The reforms, spearheaded by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, focus on port modernisation, digital trade facilitation and institutional restructuring designed to reposition Nigeria’s seaports as competitive gateways for regional and international commerce.

Recent data from the NPA’s 2025 Operational Performance Report shows that the sector recorded a historic surge in activity. Total cargo throughput rose by 24.8 per cent, increasing from approximately 103.6 million metric tonnes in 2024 to more than 129.3 million metric tonnes in 2025.

Dantsoho described the increase as one of the most significant annual growth figures in the country’s maritime history, attributing it to reforms initiated by the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The reforms are being coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy under the leadership of Adegboyega Oyetola, with the NPA responsible for operational implementation across the nation’s ports.

Central to the reform agenda are two major initiatives: the modernisation of port infrastructure and the rollout of the National Single Window (NSW) — a digital platform designed to streamline trade documentation and eliminate bureaucratic delays.

The issues

For decades, Nigeria’s ports have struggled with infrastructure deficits, congestion and slow cargo clearance processes.

Industry experts estimate that the country loses over ₦1 trillion annually due to inefficient port operations, limited automation and administrative bottlenecks that increase logistics costs for businesses.

These inefficiencies have also undermined Nigeria’s competitiveness in regional trade, as neighbouring countries such as Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic attract cargo originally destined for Nigerian ports due to faster and more efficient systems.

The situation has resulted in Africa’s largest economy operating ports that have struggled to match the efficiency of smaller regional competitors.

What’s next

The Federal Government is also implementing a large-scale port reconstruction programme covering key facilities including Apapa, Tin Can Island, Port Harcourt, Warri and Calabar ports.

The project involves upgrading quay walls, deepening shipping channels, expanding terminal capacity and deploying modern cargo-handling equipment to accommodate larger vessels and growing trade volumes.

Alongside these upgrades, digital initiatives such as the Port Community System, Vessel Traffic Management System and electronic cargo tracking platforms are being introduced to enhance coordination among port stakeholders.

Analysts project that once fully operational, the National Single Window could increase customs revenue by 10 to 20 per cent annually, potentially generating between ₦600 billion and ₦1.2 trillion in additional government earnings.

The system is also expected to reduce cargo dwell time by up to 45 per cent and lower trade transaction costs by about 25 per cent.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s maritime reforms — combining large-scale port modernisation with digital trade systems such as the National Single Window — represent one of the most significant transformations of the country’s trade infrastructure in decades.

If sustained, the reforms could significantly improve port efficiency, attract foreign investment and position Nigeria as a leading maritime and logistics hub in West and Central Africa, strengthening the nation’s drive for economic diversification and long-term growth.