FG activates PPP for 250MW Ikom multipurpose dam

KEY POINTS

The Federal Government has officially commenced the structured development of the Ikom Multipurpose Dam and Hydropower Project under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

ICRC Director-General Jobson Ewalefoh confirmed the project has been designated a “strategic national intervention” rather than just a power initiative.

The project aims to deliver 250 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy while addressing recurring flooding within the River Benue Basin.

A Presidential Project Development Committee (PDC), chaired by the ICRC, has been inaugurated to guide the project from concept to bankability.

MAIN STORY

Nigeria is taking a decisive step toward energy security and flood resilience with the formal activation of the Ikom Multipurpose Dam project. Speaking in Abuja on Thursday, Jobson Ewalefoh, Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), announced the commencement of a structured development phase.

The project is designed as a multipurpose intervention that goes beyond power generation to include flood control, water resource optimization, and regional economic stimulation in Cross River State and surrounding areas.

The development follows a high-level stakeholder meeting at Aso Rock, where President Bola Tinubu’s administration designated the dam as a strategic national asset. To drive this vision, a Project Development Committee (PDC) has been formed, bringing together key players including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Water Resources, NSIA, NNPC Limited, and the Cross River State Government. The committee’s primary mandate is to create a commercially viable structure that attracts credible private sector investors.

Finance Minister Wale Edun emphasized that the project is part of a broader shift toward fiscal discipline and long-term value creation. By utilizing a PPP framework, the government aims to ensure the dam operates efficiently over the long term without placing undue pressure on public finances. The next immediate steps involve a rigorous review of existing hydrological studies and the appointment of a transaction adviser to manage the competitive bidding process.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The project is designed as a multipurpose infrastructure intervention to control flooding, provide renewable energy, and support regional economic development,” stated Jobson Ewalefoh , DG of ICRC.

, DG of ICRC. Wale Edun (Minister of Finance) noted that the project would be structured as a “sustainable, viable and commercially significant transaction” capable of attracting private capital.

noted that the project would be structured as a “sustainable, viable and commercially significant transaction” capable of attracting private capital. The ICRC confirmed that the PDC is tasked with ensuring “transparency and compliance with national PPP standards” throughout the preparation roadmap.

WHAT’S NEXT

The committee will immediately begin the review and validation of existing feasibility and hydrological studies.

The process to appoint a professional transaction adviser will commence to guide the project toward financial close.

The PDC will determine the specific risk allocation between the government and private partners to ensure bankability.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Ikom Multipurpose Dam has evolved from a long-standing proposal into a high-priority presidential intervention. By integrating flood defense with a 250MW power plant under a PPP model, the government is attempting to solve two of the region’s biggest challenges—energy scarcity and seasonal flooding—through a single, commercially viable investment.