Nigeria moves to sustain immunisation as gavi begins exit

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 12, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria says it is strengthening domestic health financing as Gavi prepares to transition out of the country

Government takes over 371 solar-powered primary healthcare centres across 17 states

Officials say the project will improve vaccine storage and healthcare access in off-grid communities

Main Story

Nigeria’s Federal Government has announced plans to strengthen domestic health financing and service delivery systems as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, begins its transition out of the country after years of supporting immunisation programmes.

The development was announced on Thursday in Abuja during the handover of the Primary Health Care Solarisation Project, implemented by Gavi and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), to the Nigerian government.

The initiative, coordinated by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), involves the installation of solar power systems in 371 primary healthcare centres across 17 states, aimed at improving electricity supply for vaccine storage and healthcare services.

Speaking at the event, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said Nigeria is building a more resilient healthcare system capable of sustaining immunisation coverage even as international partners reduce financial support.

“The foundations of a resilient health system have been laid and are being strengthened through domestic resource mobilisation by both the Federal Government and states, complemented by development partners,” Pate said.

According to the minister, the solarisation project will significantly improve access to essential healthcare services in off-grid communities, while ensuring reliable cold-chain storage for vaccines used in national immunisation programmes.

Government data show that Nigeria’s primary healthcare centres have recorded more than 47 million patient visits in recent years, reflecting increased utilisation following improvements in infrastructure and service delivery.

Pate also highlighted that Nigeria recently conducted one of the largest integrated vaccination campaigns in Africa, targeting over 100 million children with measles, rubella and other vaccines with financial support exceeding $100 million from Gavi.

The minister acknowledged that temporary shortages of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine had been reported in some states but said new shipments were expected to stabilise supply.

What’s Being Said

“Healthcare is not cheap; it is an investment. When governments invest and partners complement those investments, the system becomes sustainable,” Pate said.

A representative of the World Health Organization said continued collaboration between international partners and national authorities will remain critical even as Gavi scales down its direct involvement.

“Nigeria has made measurable progress in immunisation coverage, but sustaining those gains requires consistent financing and strong primary healthcare systems,” the official said.

What’s Next