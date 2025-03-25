Police Intercept 488 Rounds Of AK-47 Ammunition, Arrest 2,000 Suspects Nationwide

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has intercepted 488 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition concealed in jerrycans filled with palm oil and arrested a suspect linked to the smuggling operation.

The interception was made by operatives from the Nyanya Division in collaboration with officials of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). The suspect, identified as Nuhu Aminu, a 32-year-old from Katsina State, was apprehended at the Nyanya bus terminal on 24 March 2025.

In a statement on Monday, the FCT Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed that the ammunition was discovered during a routine search of Aminu’s consignment.

“The FCT Police Command, in its unwavering commitment to public safety and proactive crime prevention, intercepted a major illegal ammunition shipment and arrested a suspect in connection with the crime,” Adeh said.

According to her, Aminu admitted during interrogation that he had been recruited by one Yakubu Kachalla, a resident of Funtua, Katsina State. Aminu claimed he was paid ₦100,000 to collect the consignment from an unidentified contact in Nasarawa State and deliver it to Katsina.

“This arrest highlights the relentless efforts of the FCT Police Command in dismantling criminal networks and preventing the proliferation of illegal arms that fuel violent crimes. The suspect is in custody, and investigations are ongoing to apprehend his accomplices and uncover the full extent of this arms-smuggling operation,” Adeh added.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), FCT Command, DCP Isyaku Sharu, urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, assuring that the Command remains committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens.

Nationwide Crackdown on Criminal Activity

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the arrest of over 2,300 suspects in various operations conducted nationwide between February 2025 and the present.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, provided a detailed breakdown of the arrests:

602 suspects were arrested for armed robbery

385 for kidnapping

557 for murder and homicide

215 for unlawful possession of firearms

286 for rape

276 suspected cultists

Adejobi also disclosed that operatives recovered 333 firearms, 6,422 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, and 200 stolen vehicles during the period under review. Additionally, 324 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued.

“The Nigeria Police Force has made substantial progress in combating crime across the country. Numerous arrests were made in connection with various heinous crimes. On display in today’s briefing are several exhibits connected to these crimes, including 89 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, six AK-47 rifles, one AK-49 rifle, one Israeli pump-action rifle, two pump-action rifles, and one single-barrel rifle,” Adejobi said.

The Force assured the public of its continued efforts to strengthen security and dismantle criminal networks across the country.