Constituents Submit Petition To INEC Seeking Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Recall

A petition to recall the suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by a coalition of registered voters from the district.

The petition, dated 21 March 2025, was formally presented on Monday, 24 March, at INEC’s headquarters in Abuja by a Concerned Kogi Youth and Women group.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Charity Ijoshe Omole stated that the petition was driven by a loss of confidence in Akpoti-Uduaghan following her suspension from the Senate over allegations of misconduct. Omole emphasised that the district could not afford to remain unrepresented in the Senate for six months.

“We, the people of Kogi Central, voted her into office, and we are here to recall her. Out of 488,000 registered voters in our district, over 250,000 have already signed the petition,” Omole said.

The petition, addressed to the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, cited Section 68 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and INEC’s guidelines on recall procedures as the legal basis for the action.

Background of the Suspension

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended by the Senate for six months over allegations of breaching Senate rules. The suspension was imposed despite a restraining court order, which has drawn criticism from various quarters, including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and opposition parties.

Human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, condemned the suspension, describing it as an act of “legislative recklessness” and calling for its immediate reversal.

The incident that led to her suspension occurred during a Senate plenary on 20 February 2025. Akpoti-Uduaghan had challenged the reassignment of her Senate seat without prior notice, arguing that the move was an attempt to silence her.

Her resistance led to a heated exchange with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who directed the sergeant-at-arms to remove her from the chamber. The Senate subsequently referred the matter to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, led by Neda Imaseun, which was tasked with reviewing the case and submitting a report within two weeks.

Political Implications

The recall petition underscores growing political tension in Kogi Central and highlights the broader implications of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension. If INEC validates the petition and a recall vote is held, it could set a significant political precedent.

INEC is expected to review the petition and initiate the recall process in line with constitutional provisions and electoral guidelines.