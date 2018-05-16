PHARMACEUTICALS JOB | Graduate Medical Representative (Pharma) at a Reputable Pharmaceutical Company – South-West

A reputable pharmaceutical company, due to rapid market expansion is seeking to recruit suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:
Job Title: Medical Representative (Pharma)
Locations: South-West – Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Kwara
Job Responsibilities
- Achieve set company goals and sales target(s)
- Ensure 100% effective and efficient territorial coverage of business interests
- Assess clients needs and present suitable promoted products
- Liaise with and persuade targeted doctors in hospitals and clinics to prescribe our products and Pharmacies, utilizing effective selling skills and performing cost-benefit analysis.
- Maintain a list of healthcare clients in public and private sector health facilities and public health ministries and establish a business relationship with them
- Ensure prompt follow-up of outstanding payments and owing customers with an aim to achieve low credit levels
- Provide product information, plan clinical meetings, deliver clinical presentation and product samples when needed
- Attend sales meetings, conference calls, training sessions and job related symposia
- Work with marketing team to develop strategies and implement brand strategies to ensure a consistent marketing message
- Build positive trust relationships with other medical representatives to influence targeted group in the decision-making process
- Obtain, monitor and analyze Market Intelligence/Competitive data and market conditions to identify competitive advantage
- Keep accurate records and documentation for timely reporting and feedback
- Pursue continuous learning and professional development.
Requirements
- B. Pharm from a reputable university (a masters degree in business administration will be an added advantage)
- 1 to 2 years work experience as a pharmaceutical rep or in medical sales
- Familiarity with databases, statistics, product lines and latest medical issues
- Knowledge of MS Office particularly Excel, Word and Power-point.
- Excellent communication, negotiation, sales, presentation and analytical skills
- Highly motivated and target driven with a proven track record in sales
- Strong organizational and time management skills
- Must be Professional in disposition with strong Interpersonal and customer service skills
- Ability to drive with a valid drivers license
- Applicants must be resident in the territory being applied for.
Application Closing Date
28th May, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Cover Letter’s and CV’s (with the position, and location they are applying for as subject of the mail – eg: Medical Rep- Ogun) to: talenthirenigeria@gmail.com