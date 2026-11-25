By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 25th, 2026

Key Points

· The Federal Government, Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Nollywood stars have mourned veteran actor Pete Edochie, who died at 79

· He died at 12:30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer

· His death was announced in a family statement signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie

· The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy called his contributions to theatre and film unforgettable

· Soludo described him as an institution, a custodian of culture and a source of pride to Anambra, and promised to honour him in a manner worthy of his stature

· Edochie rose to prominence for his portrayal of Okonkwo in the 1987 NTA adaptation of Things Fall Apart

Main Story

The Federal Government, Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Nollywood stars have mourned veteran actor Pete Edochie, who died at the age of 79. He died at 12:30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. His death was announced in a family statement signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie.

In a tribute on its X handle on Wednesday, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy described his contributions to Nigerian theatre and film as unforgettable. It said he dedicated decades to his craft, delivering memorable performances and mentoring generations of actors. “Forever in our hearts. For decades, Pete Edochie has dedicated his life to his craft, giving Nigerian theatre and film some of its most memorable performances. His contribution to Nollywood and the generations of actors he has mentored will not be forgotten. Thank you for the years, the stories and the legacy. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement read, Soludo, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, called him a proud son of Anambra and a cultural giant whose work projected Igbo identity, wisdom and dignity to audiences across Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

The Issues

Edochie’s death marks the loss of one of Nigeria’s best-known screen figures. He rose to prominence for playing Okonkwo in the 1987 Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart, which brought him recognition beyond Nigeria. Before becoming widely known as an actor, he worked as a broadcaster, starting in 1967, and his acting career spanned several decades and numerous films.

His passing also raises the question of how his legacy will be preserved. Tributes stressed his role as a mentor to younger actors and as a custodian of Igbo culture, and the Anambra State Government has promised to honour him in a manner worthy of his stature. The details of that honour, and of the funeral arrangements, have not been announced, He was also a recipient of the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

What’s Being Said

Soludo said: “Chief Pete Edochie was more than an actor. He was an institution, a distinguished custodian of our culture, a sage, and a source of immense pride to Ndi Anambra. Through his craft, he taught generations the value of dignity, courage, family and the wisdom of our elders. His passing leaves a void in our creative landscape and in the heart of our State, but his legacy will endure in the stories he told and the lives he touched.” He extended condolences to Edochie’s wife, Josephine, their children, the family, the people of Ifite Nteje, the film community and admirers.

Actress Uche Jombo called him one of Nollywood’s greatest pillars. “He gave Nigerian storytelling a face, a voice and a legacy that will outlive generations,” she wrote on X. Comedian Sabinus described him as an oracle and a legend, and DJ Kaywise wrote, “Rest in paradise, Chief Pete Edochie. Thank you for everything.” Actor Browny Igboegwu said, “Daddy you have done your part and we will miss you.” Neon Adejo expressed shock, and Morayo Brown wrote, “May His Soul Rest in Peace.”

What’s Next

Funeral and burial arrangements are expected to be announced by the family, and the Anambra State Government has said it will honour him appropriately. More tributes from the film industry, political leaders and fans are likely in the coming days, Attention may also turn to how Nollywood and cultural institutions mark his legacy, including retrospectives of his work.

Bottom Line

Pete Edochie’s death at 79 has drawn tributes from government and the film industry alike, remembering the Okonkwo of Things Fall Apart as a cultural pillar whose voice and dignity shaped generations of Nigerian storytelling.