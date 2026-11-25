By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 25th, 2026

Key Points

· Nollywood actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu has clarified his earlier statement about being in the film industry before the late veteran actor Pete Edochie

· He spoke in an interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo

· He said the statement was not meant to disrespect the deceased but to set the record straight

· Edochie died at 12:30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, at age 79, after a long battle with prostate cancer

Main Story

Nollywood actor Bob-Manuel Udokwu has clarified his statement about being in the film industry before the late veteran actor Pete Edochie. Speaking in an interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo, Udokwu explained that his earlier remark was not meant to disrespect the deceased but to set the record straight, His comments come days after Edochie’s death. The veteran actor died at 12:30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu at the age of 79, after a long battle with prostate cancer.

The Issues

The remark drew attention because of the timing. Coming so soon after Edochie’s death, any comment that appears to compare careers or challenge his place in Nollywood history is likely to be read as insensitive, even if the intention was only to correct the record.

The report does not give the exact words of the original statement, where it was made or how the public reacted, so it is hard to judge how it was received. Udokwu’s explanation is his own account of what he meant, The episode also shows how quickly comments about a recently deceased public figure can become controversial, particularly in an industry where seniority and legacy carry great weight.

What’s Being Said

Udokwu said his earlier statement was meant to set the record straight and not to insult Edochie. The report does not include his full remarks from the interview, and no reaction from Edochie’s family or other industry figures was included.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether Udokwu’s clarification settles the matter or whether fans and colleagues keep debating his earlier comment. Further tributes to Edochie are expected as funeral arrangements are announced, Udokwu may also address the issue further in future interviews.

Bottom Line

Udokwu says his remark about entering Nollywood before Pete Edochie was a clarification of the record, not an insult, but with the original wording missing from the report, the full context of the controversy remains unclear.