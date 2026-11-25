By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 25th, 2026

Key Points

· Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has recalled the difficult conditions under which his wife, Laide, married him

· He spoke on the AGBALETU UNCENSORED show

· He said she stood by him when he had no car, no house and lived in a room as hot as an oven

· He said she married him for who he is, not for his fame as Saka

· He described her as his soulmate and said he can never leave her

· He said they sometimes disagree but have never had open confrontations

Main Story

Nollywood actor Afeez Oyetoro, popularly known as Saka, has recalled the difficult conditions under which his wife, Laide, married him. Speaking on the AGBALETU UNCENSORED show, he said she stood by him when he had no car, no house and lived in a room as hot as an oven.

He said Laide married him for who he was and not for his fame as Saka. He described her as his soulmate and a good woman, and said he can never leave her. “She married me, Afeez Oyetoro, not Saka. She married me when there was nothing, no car, no house, nothing at all. Inside oven, that’s where she got married to me. The room was as hot as oven. I can’t leave Laide in this life. She is my soulmate. She’s a good woman, she allows me to be the man of the house,” he said, Recalling their early years together, Oyetoro said he was emotionally unstable when he arrived in Lagos, but Laide supported and encouraged him through that difficult period.

The Issues

Saka’s story speaks to the gap between a celebrity’s public image and the struggles that came before it. Before he became a household name, he says, he lived in basic conditions with nothing to offer materially, which makes his wife’s decision to marry him a mark of loyalty rather than ambition.

His remark that she “allows me to be the man of the house” touches on traditional expectations around gender roles in Nigerian marriages, and it reflects his own view of how their relationship works. His account is one-sided, as it comes from his own recollection, and no comment from Laide was included in the report, The theme of being loved for oneself rather than for fame is common among celebrities, and his emphasis on the difference between Afeez Oyetoro and Saka reflects that.

What’s Being Said

Saka said Laide kept him going when he worried about their living conditions. Whenever he fretted, she encouraged him not to hurt himself over their circumstances and assured him that things would eventually improve, He added that although they sometimes disagree, they have never had open confrontations, saying his wife has consistently shown understanding throughout their marriage.

What’s Next

Fans are likely to respond warmly to his remarks, and the story may feature in further conversations about his career and family life. He may share more about his early years in future interviews, Attention may also turn to his upcoming film and comedy projects as he continues to build on his long career.

Bottom Line

Saka credits his wife Laide’s loyalty during his hardest years as the foundation of their marriage, saying she chose Afeez Oyetoro long before the world knew Saka.