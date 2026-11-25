By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 25th, 2026

Key Points

· President Bola Tinubu has mourned veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, calling him one of Nigeria’s greatest thespians and a pioneer of the film industry

· Tinubu issued the statement personally on Wednesday after the family announced the actor’s death

· He recalled Edochie’s portrayal of Okonkwo in the NTA adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart

· He also cited Edochie’s roles in films such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart

· Tinubu acknowledged his work as an administrator, broadcaster and journalist

· He extended condolences to the family, friends, associates and the Nigerian film industry

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has mourned veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, describing him as one of Nigeria’s greatest thespians and a pioneer of the country’s film industry. Tinubu said Edochie, widely known as “Ebube Dike,” helped shape Nollywood and promote Nigerian culture through his memorable performances.

The President made the remarks in a statement he personally issued on Wednesday, after the family announced the actor’s death. He described Edochie as an exceptional actor whose influence extended beyond the screen. “Chief Edochie was an exceptional actor, one of the progenitors of our vibrant film industry, Nollywood. He was graceful and larger than life, both on the screen and in person,” Tinubu said.

He recalled Edochie’s portrayal of Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Things Fall Apart in the 1980s, and cited his performances in films such as Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, saying they contributed to the growth and international recognition of Nollywood.

The Issues

Tinubu’s tribute places Edochie’s career within the story of Nollywood’s rise. By naming productions from television drama to later films, he framed the actor as a bridge between the early days of Nigerian screen storytelling and the industry’s international reach.

He also stressed the cultural role of Edochie’s work. Roles depicting traditional institutions, family values and human relationships, he said, helped project Nigeria’s cultural heritage to audiences around the world. That theme matches tributes from the Federal Government, Governor Soludo and industry colleagues, who have emphasised the actor’s place as a custodian of culture, The President’s reference to Edochie as an administrator, broadcaster and journalist is a reminder that his career went beyond acting. As in most official tributes, the statement is celebratory and does not address any questions about how the industry will honour his legacy.

What’s Being Said

Tinubu said Edochie’s body of work would live on. “Pete Edochie was not only an actor; he was also an administrator, broadcaster, and journalist, truly one of our finest,” he said. “In his works, he lives forever. Many generations will talk about the life and work of Chief Edochie in the arts industry and academia, in barbershops and marketplaces, and indeed wherever people gather., He extended condolences to the Edochie family, friends, associates and members of the Nigerian film industry, and prayed that God would grant the late actor eternal rest.

What’s Next

Funeral and burial arrangements are expected to be announced by the family, and the Anambra State Government has promised to honour him. More tributes from political leaders, colleagues and fans are likely in the coming days, Attention may also turn to how the industry and government mark his legacy, including possible retrospectives of his work.

Bottom Line

Tinubu’s tribute casts Pete Edochie as a pioneer whose roles carried Nigerian culture to the world, adding the President’s voice to a wave of mourning for one of Nollywood’s defining figures.