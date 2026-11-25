KEY POINTS

Microsoft has declared a code red, its highest-priority alert, after a November outage disrupted Outlook, Teams and Copilot for about 24 hours.

The company wants to reduce the time needed to resolve future global service problems to one hour.

An urgent software fix recently took five to six days to reach all users.

The incident comes amid a surge in software vulnerabilities and growing evidence that hackers are exploiting flaws before companies can release patches.

MAIN STORY

Microsoft has declared a code red following a 24-hour service disruption in November that exposed weaknesses in how quickly the company identifies software problems and distributes fixes to customers.

According to internal memos reported by Reuters, the company has set a target of resolving future problems worldwide within one hour. However, a recent urgent software update took between five and six days to reach all users.

The November 12 and 13 outage affected Outlook, Teams and Copilot. Microsoft traced the disruption to a flaw in its own software that had been introduced in July but remained undetected for about four months.

The company ruled out hackers and artificial intelligence agents as the cause of the incident.

During the response, engineers exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats, while the information needed to investigate the problem was spread across separate systems.

Charles Lamanna, a Microsoft executive vice-president, said the faulty component had experienced “roughly ten years’ worth of acceptable failures” during the review.

THE ISSUES

The incident highlights a growing risk for businesses that depend on cloud software: fixing a technical problem is not enough if the correction takes days to reach customers.

Microsoft promises business customers 99.9 per cent availability for Microsoft 365. That allows approximately 44 minutes of downtime per month, or nearly nine hours over a year.

The November outage lasted about 24 hours, although not every customer experienced the disruption for the entire period. By Yahoo Finance’s calculations, a single outage of that length amounted to nearly three years’ worth of the monthly downtime allowance.

The pressure to distribute fixes quickly is increasing across the technology industry. Newly reported software vulnerabilities reached almost 17,500 in October, a record, according to figures cited in the report.

The challenge is that attackers are moving faster. Google’s Mandiant found that the average time between public disclosure of a software vulnerability and its first exploitation fell from 63 days in 2018 and 2019 to much shorter periods in subsequent years. Its estimates indicate that attacks began before patches became available in 2024 and 2025.

This leaves companies facing a difficult choice: release fixes quickly and risk disrupting systems, or take longer to test them while attackers exploit the weaknesses.

WHAT’S NEXT

Microsoft’s proposed changes include separating network traffic by region so that a problem in one location does not spread across its entire service network.

The company also plans to use AI agents to analyse system data and identify problems more quickly.

Meanwhile, Cisco and OpenAI have released a free tool designed to provide temporary protection for vulnerable systems while companies test and deploy permanent fixes.

These measures reflect a wider shift in cybersecurity from simply releasing patches to reducing exposure while updates are being tested.

BOTTOM LINE

Microsoft’s outage shows that even major technology companies can struggle to detect software flaws and distribute fixes quickly enough. As attackers exploit vulnerabilities faster, businesses will need stronger monitoring, quicker response systems and temporary protections to reduce the risks of waiting for permanent updates.

Reuters