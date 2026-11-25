By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 25, 2026, 8:50 AM

Key Points

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster Pete Edochie dies at 79 in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer

His family announces his death in a statement signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie

The actor rose to national and international prominence for portraying Okonkwo in the 1987 television adaptation of Things Fall Apart

Main Story

Veteran Nigerian actor and broadcaster, Chief Pete Edochie, has died at 79 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, his family has announced.

Edochie died at 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, in Enugu, according to a statement signed by his son, Leo Pete Edochie, on behalf of the family and shared on Instagram.

The family described him as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman. He hailed from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, Anambra State, and is survived by his wife, Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie, his children, siblings and other relations.

Edochie was one of Nigeria’s most recognisable screen actors, known for his commanding performances and portrayal of traditional patriarchal figures. He became nationally and internationally recognised for playing Okonkwo in the 1987 Nigerian Television Authority adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s novel, Things Fall Apart.

The role established him as a prominent figure in Nigerian acting and brought his performances to audiences beyond the country.

Before his acting career gained prominence, Edochie worked in broadcasting. He began his broadcasting career in 1967 before transitioning into acting, building a career that spanned several decades and included appearances in numerous Nigerian films.

His contributions to the entertainment industry earned him the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

What’s Being Said

“With profound sadness and hearts bowed in total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, Chief Dr Pete EDOCHIE, MON (Ononenyi), a retired broadcaster and veteran actor.” — Chief Leo Pete Edochie, speaking on behalf of the family.

The family also confirmed that funeral arrangements would be announced in due course. No independent industry or public response was included in the material supplied for this report.

What’s Next

The family says funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Further details about memorial activities and burial arrangements remain pending an official family announcement.

The Bottom Line:

Edochie’s death marks the loss of a prominent figure in Nigerian broadcasting and screen acting. His portrayal of Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart remains a defining part of his legacy and a significant contribution to the country’s television and film history.