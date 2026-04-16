Osifo: Women must move from participation to leadership in oil sector

Keypoints

Festus Osifo , President of PENGASSAN, has urged women to take the lead in driving systemic change and building lasting legacies in the oil and gas industry.

, President of PENGASSAN, has urged women to take the lead in driving systemic change and building lasting legacies in the oil and gas industry. The call was made at the third PENGASSAN Women Annual Convention (PWAC 2026) held in Abuja, themed “The Dynamic Woman, Shaping Tomorrow: Influence, Impact and Legacy.”

held in Abuja, themed “The Dynamic Woman, Shaping Tomorrow: Influence, Impact and Legacy.” Osifo emphasized that leadership is defined by influence and mentorship rather than just positions or titles.

rather than just positions or titles. The union reaffirmed its commitment to promoting women into strategic roles and eliminating workplace discrimination .

. Dr. Maryann Ada Mbanaso, National Chairperson of the PENGASSAN Women Commission, stated that women are now positioned as catalysts for the industry’s evolution.

Main Story

The leadership of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has challenged women in the energy sector to transition from being mere participants to becoming the primary architects of the industry’s future.

Speaking at the union’s 2026 Women Annual Convention in Abuja on Wednesday, President Festus Osifo declared that the “dynamic woman” of today must be an innovator and a decision-maker capable of shaping both the union and Nigeria’s broader economy.

Osifo argued that true influence is the ability to inspire progress and promote equality across the energy value chain. He called for a robust framework of mentorship and capacity building to ensure that the next generation of female professionals has a clearer path to the top.

Crucially, Osifo noted that a leader’s legacy is not measured by “today’s applause” but by the tangible opportunities and knowledge passed down to others. He also took the opportunity to remind professional women that sustained productivity is impossible without prioritizing personal health and mental well-being.

The Issues

The primary challenge in the sector remains the gender-leadership gap; despite years of competence, many women still struggle with limited visibility in technical and board-level spaces. Authorities believe they have solved the “participation” hurdle, but must now address the problem of workplace discrimination and the lack of supportive policies for parental leave and flexibility. Furthermore, there is an institutional-bias risk; traditional rigs and boardrooms were often “not built with women in mind,” necessitating a cultural shift within energy firms. To bridge these gaps, PENGASSAN is advocating for a multi-faceted approach that combines policy advocacy with strategic mentorship to ensure women are “claiming power” rather than waiting for permission.

What’s Being Said

“Legacy is not about today’s applause but the lasting impact we create through mentorship, knowledge, and opportunities,” stated Festus Osifo .

. Dr. Maryann Ada Mbanaso noted that the 2026 convention reflects a shift in purpose: “We are no longer waiting for permission or space… we are redesigning the very tables where decisions are made.”

What’s Next

PENGASSAN is expected to intensify its advocacy for gender-inclusive employment policies, focusing on pay equity and advancement opportunities across all oil and gas branches.

is expected to intensify its advocacy for gender-inclusive employment policies, focusing on pay equity and advancement opportunities across all oil and gas branches. The Women Commission is anticipated to launch new platforms specifically for the “girl-child in STEM,” providing mentorship and access to technical tools early in their education.

is anticipated to launch new platforms specifically for the “girl-child in STEM,” providing mentorship and access to technical tools early in their education. Workplace audits are likely to be proposed to ensure that parent-friendly policies, such as flexible work hours and maternity support, are being implemented by oil majors.

Bottom Line

The 2026 convention serves as a definitive roadmap for female empowerment in Nigeria’s energy sector. Under Osifo’s leadership, PENGASSAN is moving beyond rhetoric to ensure that women are not just “in the room” but are actively steering the ship toward a more inclusive and productive future.