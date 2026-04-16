IMF warns of 2% growth ‘worst case’ as Middle East conflict disrupts global economy

Keypoints

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warns that global growth could plummet to 2% in a worst-case scenario if Middle East hostilities and high oil prices persist.

warns that global growth could plummet to in a worst-case scenario if Middle East hostilities and high oil prices persist. Global growth is already projected to slow from 3.4% last year to 3.1% in 2026 due to infrastructure damage and supply chain disruptions.

due to infrastructure damage and supply chain disruptions. Global public debt is on track to exceed 100% of GDP by 2029 , limiting the ability of governments to respond to repeated economic shocks.

is on track to exceed , limiting the ability of governments to respond to repeated economic shocks. The IMF is preparing between $20 billion and $50 billion in financing to help member countries navigate the current uncertainty and rebuild fiscal buffers.

Main Story

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a sobering outlook for the global economy, citing the escalating conflict in the Middle East as a primary driver of instability.

During a policy briefing in Washington on Wednesday, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva revealed that the conflict is already “inflicting heavy damage” on global supply chains.

The baseline projection for 2026 growth has been downgraded to 3.1%, but Georgieva warned that a “severe slowdown” is possible if energy costs continue to transmit shocks across international markets.

Georgieva emphasized that the impact is “uneven,” with low-income and fragile economies bearing the brunt of the crisis. These nations face the harshest consequences because they lack the “policy space” or financial reserves to cushion their populations against rising fuel and food prices.

To combat this, the IMF is refining its policy tools and readying up to $50 billion in financing. However, with global debt set to surpass 100% of total GDP by 2029, Georgieva urged policymakers to move away from “scarcity thinking” and prioritize long-term macroeconomic stability over temporary fixes.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the debt-ceiling paradox; as global debt climbs toward 100% of GDP, governments are finding it increasingly difficult to fund the very “support measures” needed to protect vulnerable households from energy shocks. Authorities must solve the problem of energy-led inflation, which Georgieva warned could force a “worst-case” growth drop to 2% if not contained. Furthermore, there is a monetary-policy dilemma; while some countries may need to tighten interest rates to control inflation, others are advised to adopt a “wait-and-see” approach to avoid choking off what little growth remains. To bridge this gap, the IMF suggests that reforms must focus on “rebuilding fiscal space” now, rather than waiting for the next inevitable crisis.

What’s Being Said

“The conflict is inflicting heavy damage on infrastructure… slowing global growth to 3.1 per cent in 2026,” stated Kristalina Georgieva .

. Financial analysts in Washington noted that the 2% “worst-case scenario” would be the lowest non-pandemic growth rate in decades, signaling a potential global recession.

What’s Next

The IMF is expected to begin deploying the $20–$50 billion in emergency financing through existing and new “resilience arrangements” this quarter.

is expected to begin deploying the $20–$50 billion in emergency financing through existing and new “resilience arrangements” this quarter. National governments are anticipated to release “difficult economic adjustment” plans, likely involving cuts to non-essential spending to manage rising debt levels.

are anticipated to release “difficult economic adjustment” plans, likely involving cuts to non-essential spending to manage rising debt levels. Central Banks will likely maintain a high-alert status, with many scheduled to review interest rates in May based on the latest oil price movements in the Strait of Hormuz.

will likely maintain a high-alert status, with many scheduled to review interest rates in May based on the latest oil price movements in the Strait of Hormuz. The 2029 Debt Projection will be a key topic at the upcoming G20 summit, as leaders look for a multilateral strategy to prevent a global sovereign debt crisis.

Bottom Line

The IMF’s message is clear: the global economy is walking a tightrope. With growth slowing and debt rising, the margin for error has vanished, making the stability of the Middle East not just a regional concern, but a requirement for global survival in 2026.