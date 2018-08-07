PDP Presidential Aspirants to Pay N12 million for EoI, Nomination Forms

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is reported to have fixed a fee of N12 million for the expression of interest and nomination forms for its presidential aspirants.

According to ThisDay, expression of interest form for the presidency costs N2 million, while nomination form goes for N10 million.

Forms for gubernatorial election is to cost N6 million, while senatorial aspirants will spend N3.5 million.

In the same vein, the party said the forms for the House of Representatives and the state House of Assembly will go for N2.5 million and N600,000 respectively.

PDP, the newspaper reported has accused All Progressives Congress (APC) of using blackmail to undermine the conduct of 2019 general election.

It further restated its claim that the presidency was bent on removing Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, by force.

PDP Restates APC, Presidency Plotting to Remove Saraki, Ekweremadu by Force