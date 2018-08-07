Godswill Akpabio Resigns from Senate Minority Leader Position

By
- August 7, 2018
- in POLITICS & GOVERNMENT
94
0

Senator Godswill Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom, has resigned as the Minority Leader of the 8th Senate.

Mr. Jackson Udom, his media aide said his resignation letter was dated August 4.

It was addressed to the Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha.

“Senator Akpabio thanked the Senate leadership, the minority leadership, all distinguished Senators, his party the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the opportunity to lead the PDP Caucus in the last three years.

“Senator Akpabio is expected to be received into the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a rally in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.”

Akpabio represents Akwa Ibom North West in the Senate. He was governor of oil-rich Akwa Ibom state between 2007 and 2015

