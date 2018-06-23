PDP Expresses Fear over Abaribe’s Safety, Slams Arrest

Following the sudden arrest of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, who was on Friday, June 22, picked up by the Department of Security Services, DSS, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed fears for the safety of the legislator.

The party bemoaned what it described as Gestapo-style arrest of the lawmaker, saying the development has further confirmed its position that the Federal Government has commenced a total clampdown on the opposition and perceived opponents of President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election bid.

A statement issued on Friday by the spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, attributed Abaribe’s arrest to moves to intimidate and emasculate vocal members of the National Assembly.

Abaribe has been trenchant in calling out President Buhari over incompetence and violation of the constitution.

The PDP noted that the federal government had yet to give reasons for the arrest and detention of Abaribe, who has been denied access to his lawyers and associates.

The party also noted the apprehension of Nigerians following numerous alleged plots by the federal government to frame up other lawmakers, including Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremmadu, Dino Melaye and Shehu Sani.

“Nigerians can now see that our dear nation is fast descending into a fascist state where constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech no longer obtains and citizens are marked, arrested and detained on the whims and caprices of those in power.

“The PDP charges the DSS to immediately declare Senator Abaribe’s whereabouts, as well as the charge against him. Moreover, the laws of our nation are clear on the process of arrest and prosecution of any citizen and not recourse to clampdown and intimidation,” the statement added.