African Achievers Awards 2018 Edition to Honour Great Africans in UK

The African Achievers Awards 8th edition will hold at the United Kingdom House of Parliament on July 5, 2018.

The prestigious award that recognises influential personalities of African descent will be hosted by Rt. Hon. Diane Abbott, current Shadow Home Secretary, United Kingdom, and to be chaired by Susan Fajana Thomas, former Mayor of the London Borough of Hackney, also the Chairperson African Achievers Awards Board. African Achievers Award from its inception has consistently honoured great African Achievers from African Leaders, Young Achievers, community builders to captains of industries across the continent.

The Awards ceremony has fast become established as one of the biggest gatherings of influential and global African Achievers on the continent. According to Rex Idaminabo, the Principal Partner of the African Achievers Awards, “The 8th edition will focus on Girls right to Education; a case for Africa.”

He stressed further, “Despite progress in education, there are many reasons that prevent girls from going to school. Poverty, pregnancy, school-based violence, child marriage and discriminatory gender norms are some of the major obstacles to girls’ education worldwide. These and some others will dominate speeches to be delivered by notable speakers billed to attend.

They comprises Botswana’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Bogolo Joy Kenewendo leading the floor alongside International communication expert and award winning author Mrs. Titi Horsfall; IBM Ghana CEO, Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh and other notable speakers,” Idaminabo added.

The high point of the ceremony is the Achievers honours that will be presented to African’s making a difference across the Globe.

The African Achievers Awards past honorees include Arch. Bishop Desmond Tutu; Nelson Mandela Foundation; H.E. Jakaya Kikwete former President Republic of Tanzania; Dr. Margaret Blick Kigozi, a University Chancellor and sports woman who works as a consultant at United Nations Industrial Development Organization(UNIDO); Dr Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Church; Mrs Titi Horsfal; Sir Celestine Omehia; Mr. John Momoh, Chairman and Founder of Channels Television; Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation; Kofi Annan Foundation; Justina Mutale Foundation; Dr. Justina Mutale, The African Development Bank (AFDB); Sinach, a Nigerian International Gospel artiste; Dr Mathews Phosa, Moggesukkel Foundation; H.E Dr Dlamini Zuma, former Chairperson of the African Union Commission; Dr. Josephine Ojiambo, Commonwealth Deputy Secretary-General and others