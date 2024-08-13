P-Square Feud: Peter Opens Up on Rift with brother, Blames Paul

Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, Nigerian singer, has publicly accused his twin brother, Paul Okoye (RudeBoy), of belittling his contributions to the former duo group, P-Square.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Peter expressed frustration over Paul’s repeated attempts to downplay his role in the group’s success.

Part of the letter read, “My dear brother Paul, just like I have told you several times, I am not in any competition with you or anybody else.

“However, seeing you grant countless interviews where you constantly discredit my efforts in the group that we both created and built together really speaks volumes.

“In your recent interviews, you claimed that you wrote and sang 99 percent of all P-SQUARE songs and discredited me by saying that our song with TI “EjeaJo,” which I wrote, was a failure.

“You never acknowledged the other songs like “Get-Squared,” “Bizzy Body,” “Personally,” “Roll It,” “Temptation,” “Alingo,” “More than a Friend,” “Shekini,” “Say Your Love,” “Gimme Dat,” “Senorita,” “IGBEdu,” and a few others.

“Were these songs also considered failures as well? We both have talent, no doubt, and I have often praised you in our interviews for your songwriting ability.

“But instead of showing gratitude for my kind words, you seem to find satisfaction in rubbing it in my face, forgetting that it is by God’s grace that we have come this far.

“Rather than joining forces with me to reclaim our number 1 spot in the music industry, you chose to team up with Jude to claim the number 1 spot in the P-SQUARE group.

“You always look for opportunities to marginalize and humiliate me. You are always claiming to be P-SQUARE’s songwriter, composer, producer, singer, backup vocalist, in fact you are everything including P-SQUARE’s video director, band, promoter, manager, even the choreographer.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University