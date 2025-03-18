Oyo/Osun Customs Generate N2 Billion In Revenue

The Nigeria Customs Service, Oyo/Osun Command, reported that it generated N2 billion in revenue for the month of February. The Customs Area Controller, Joseph Adelaja, stated this in a statement released on Monday, highlighting the achievements recorded within his first 22 days in office.

Adelaja noted that N165 million was generated from anti-smuggling operations during this period. He revealed that the command intercepted various contraband items, including foreign parboiled rice and cannabis sativa, with a duty-paid value of N468 million in just 17 days. Among the seized items were 2,030 bags of foreign rice valued at N223 million, 28 bales of used clothing worth N20 million, one bale of used shoes worth N420,000, 28 pieces of used refrigerator compressors valued at N1.7 million, eight used air-condition compressors worth N252,000, 167 pieces of used tyres worth N16 million, 167 litres of premium motor spirit valued at N4.5 million, and 660 kilograms of cannabis sativa worth N21.7 million.

Adelaja explained that the intercepted bags of rice were concealed in three heavy-duty trucks used for smuggling prohibited goods. He emphasized that such illegal activities not only undermine the nation’s economic growth but also pose significant risks to public safety. He credited the success of the command’s anti-smuggling operations to effective intelligence-sharing between the Customs Intelligence Unit, the Customs Police Unit, and support from key stakeholders.

He reiterated that the command remains committed to enforcing compliance with customs regulations and warned that all necessary measures would be taken to curb smuggling. He urged stakeholders and patriotic citizens to continue supporting efforts to combat illegal trade and safeguard the nation’s economic interests.