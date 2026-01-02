Oyo Accounts For FG’s ₦30bn Bodija Explosion Fund, Says ₦20bn Balance Yet To Be Released

The Oyo State Government has disclosed that the ₦30 billion released by the Federal Government as part of the intervention fund for the January 2024 Bodija explosion in Ibadan has remained untouched for nearly two years after the tragic incident.

The state government also revealed that the Federal Government is yet to release the outstanding ₦20 billion from the ₦50 billion approved to support the reconstruction of Old Bodija and the surrounding communities affected by the January 16, 2024 explosion.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the state government said the ₦30 billion intervention fund is currently lodged in account number 2045199879 with First Bank of Nigeria.

According to the statement, the state deliberately refrained from accessing the funds because the balance of ₦20 billion approved by the Federal Government has continued to be withheld by relevant federal agencies, without any official explanation.

The statement explained that following the explosion, Governor Seyi Makinde formally wrote to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on January 19, 2024, seeking federal financial assistance to help the state manage the disaster and its aftermath.

The government noted that in the letter, the governor outlined several immediate measures already undertaken by the Oyo State Government to mitigate the impact of the explosion. These included the deployment of earth-moving equipment to support search-and-rescue operations, the hospitalisation of injured victims with all medical expenses fully borne by the state, the deployment of ambulances and medical personnel to the scene, and the provision of temporary accommodation for displaced residents in hotels at the state’s expense.

Governor Makinde also highlighted areas requiring federal support, including the clearance of rubble and debris, integrity tests on affected buildings and the demolition of structurally unsafe properties, compensation for owners of damaged assets, and the comprehensive reconstruction of Old Bodija and its environs.

Other areas identified for federal intervention include the expansion of the emergency response hub, environmental impact assessments, logistics support and reimbursements, as well as critical infrastructural development needed to restore normalcy to Bodija and neighbouring communities following the extensive destruction caused by the explosion.

The state government reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and accountability in the management of all intervention funds, while urging the Federal Government to release the outstanding balance to enable the full-scale reconstruction of the affected areas.