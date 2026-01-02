Anthony Joshua’s Driver Detained Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

The Ogun State Police Command has detained the driver of the Lexus SUV conveying former world heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, and two of his associates before it was involved in a fatal crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday.

Police and family sources confirmed that the driver, identified as 47-year-old Kayode Adeniyi, was arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred around the Danco area of the expressway.

According to findings, Adeniyi is a long-standing member of Joshua’s logistics team in Nigeria. A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to lack of authorisation, disclosed that Adeniyi had worked with the boxer for several years.

“Kayode Adeniyi, 47, is a long-time member of Joshua’s Nigerian logistics team,” the source said.

A family source, who also requested anonymity, confirmed in a telephone interview on Thursday that the driver is a Nigerian and was reportedly in a coma shortly after the crash.

“We learnt he was in a coma shortly after the incident. He is a Nigerian, and Joshua’s logistics are always arranged locally whenever he is in the country,” the source said.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said in a brief statement on Thursday that the driver of the Lexus SUV was currently in police custody.

“The driver of the Lexus SUV in connection with the Anthony Joshua accident case is currently in custody. Investigations are ongoing,” Babaseyi stated, without providing further details.

Anthony Joshua was involved in the crash at about 11 a.m. on Monday when the Lexus SUV, with registration number KRD 850 HN, reportedly collided with a stationary truck. The accident claimed the lives of two other occupants of the vehicle.

The deceased have been identified as Ayodele Kelvin Olu, 36, a Nigerian-British citizen, and Gami Sina, 36, a British national.

Meanwhile, the Lagos and Ogun State governments on Wednesday announced the discharge of Anthony Joshua from hospital following the incident.

The disclosure was made in a joint statement signed by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, Mr Kayode Akinmade, and the Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho.

The two state governments expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased, describing the accident as painful and deeply unfortunate, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed.

The statement revealed that Joshua, accompanied by his mother, visited a funeral home in Lagos on Wednesday to pay final respects to his late friends, whose remains were being prepared for repatriation later that day.

According to the statement, Joshua was discharged from Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, on Wednesday night after doctors confirmed he was clinically fit to continue his recovery at home.

Governors Abiodun and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State also thanked members of the public for their prayers, concern and show of support following the tragic incident. They further expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his “fatherly support” during the period.

The governments also commended the medical team at Lagoon Hospital, Ikoyi, for their professionalism, dedication and quality of care in treating Joshua and other victims of the crash.