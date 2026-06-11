Erosion of values, greed driving women into drug trafficking, says NDLEA

Key points

The NDLEA has identified the erosion of societal values, greed and economic hardship as major drivers of women’s involvement in drug trafficking.

Peer pressure, family background, social media influence and troubled relationships are also contributing factors, according to the agency.

The anti-narcotics agency is advocating stronger family values, public enlightenment and community support systems to curb the trend.

Main story

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has attributed the growing involvement of women in drug trafficking to a combination of factors, including the erosion of societal values, greed, economic hardship, peer influence and family background.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, said the factors driving women into the illicit drug trade are largely similar to those affecting other categories of offenders.

Babafemi noted that the absence of proper value orientation and moral upbringing remains one of the strongest triggers, as individuals who lack strong ethical foundations often struggle to resist temptations and external pressures associated with criminal activities.

“Right from their upbringing, when proper values are not inculcated in them, they are unable to build resilience against temptation and pressure to engage in the illicit drug trade,” he said.

The NDLEA spokesman also identified greed and the quest for social status as major motivating factors, explaining that some women become desperate to attain lifestyles associated with wealth and influence, leading them to engage in illegal activities for financial gain.

According to him, worsening economic conditions and financial pressures have further increased vulnerability, pushing some women toward drug trafficking as a means of survival.

Babafemi said environmental influences also play a significant role, particularly for individuals raised in communities where illicit drug activities are common and often perceived as normal means of livelihood.

He added that peer pressure and associations remain critical factors, as many women are recruited into the drug trade through friends, neighbours and acquaintances already involved in the illicit business.

The NDLEA official also expressed concern over the growing influence of social media and films that glamorise criminal lifestyles, warning that such content can create false perceptions about the profitability and ease of participating in drug trafficking networks.

He further identified marital and emotional challenges as additional risk factors, noting that women facing family instability, relationship breakdowns or difficulties in polygamous homes may become more susceptible to criminal influences.

Babafemi also revealed that family history remains a significant contributor in some cases, citing instances where drug trafficking has become entrenched across multiple generations within the same family.

THE ISSUES

The increasing involvement of women in drug trafficking has become a growing concern for law enforcement agencies and social development experts, particularly as criminal syndicates continue to exploit economic vulnerabilities and social pressures.

Analysts say the trend reflects broader societal challenges, including unemployment, poverty, weakening family structures and the glamorisation of wealth regardless of its source.

The situation also raises concerns about the long-term social consequences for families and communities, especially where criminal activities become normalised across generations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The NDLEA maintains that combating drug trafficking requires more than law enforcement operations and arrests.

According to Babafemi, strengthening family values, promoting positive role models and expanding public awareness campaigns are critical to addressing the root causes of involvement in the illicit drug trade.

He stressed that community support systems and preventive education must be prioritised to build resilience among vulnerable groups, particularly women and young people.

The agency also warned against the growing influence of social media content that portrays criminal lifestyles as attractive or financially rewarding.

What’s next

The NDLEA says it will continue to intensify its preventive advocacy campaigns, public enlightenment programmes and enforcement activities aimed at reducing drug-related crimes across the country.

The agency is also expected to strengthen partnerships with community leaders, educational institutions, religious organisations and civil society groups to promote awareness about the dangers of drug trafficking.

Stakeholders are calling for broader socio-economic interventions, including job creation, family support programmes and youth empowerment initiatives, to address the underlying factors driving participation in the illicit drug trade.

Bottom line

While arrests and prosecutions remain essential in the fight against drug trafficking, the NDLEA believes the long-term solution lies in addressing the social, economic and moral factors that make individuals vulnerable to the illicit trade. Strengthening family values, expanding economic opportunities and sustaining public awareness campaigns will be crucial to reversing the trend and protecting vulnerable groups from criminal exploitation.