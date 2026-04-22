D’Tigress Face Tough Test in 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Group Draw

By Boluwatife Oshadiya, 22nd April, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria drawn in Group B alongside France, South Korea and Hungary

Tournament scheduled for September 4–13, 2026 in Germany

Nigeria ranked 8th globally; France leads group as world No. 2

Team to face familiar opponents from recent qualifiers

Preparations include friendlies against WNBA teams

Main Story

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have been handed a challenging group in the draw for the 2026 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026.

The eight-time African champions will compete in Group B alongside France, South Korea and Hungary in what analysts describe as one of the most competitive groups in the tournament.

The Issues

The grouping presents a significant test for Nigeria, particularly against France and South Korea, both of whom defeated D’Tigress during the World Cup qualifiers held in Lyon earlier this year.

Nigeria lost 93–86 to France and 77–60 to South Korea, highlighting the competitive gap the team must close ahead of the global tournament.

What’s Being Said

Head coach Rena Wakama emphasised the team’s preparation strategy, stating: “We are building depth and belief.”

The squad, which blends experienced players with emerging talent, is expected to leverage high-level friendly matches against WNBA teams to sharpen competitiveness.

Tournament Outlook

The 16-team tournament will feature top-ranked teams including the United States, defending champions, alongside China, Australia, Belgium and Spain.

Key Nigerian players such as Ezinne Kalu, Promise Amukamara and Victoria Macaulay are expected to play pivotal roles.

What’s Next

D’Tigress will intensify preparations through international friendlies and tactical adjustments aimed at improving performance against top-tier opposition.

Bottom Line

The group draw sets up a demanding path for Nigeria, but also offers an opportunity to measure progress and strengthen its standing in global women’s basketball.