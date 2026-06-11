Park smarter, move faster: how Interswitch is redefining access at Asaba airport

Anyone who has used an airport in Nigeria understands one thing: getting in and out can sometimes be more stressful than the journey itself. Long queues at entry points, unclear parking systems, and slow processing times often create unnecessary friction. It is an experience many people have come to expect, even if they do not enjoy it. This is exactly what Interswitch is changing.

Through a strategic partnership with the Asaba Airport Company, Interswitch has deployed its Parking Management Platform (PMP) at Asaba International Airport, introducing a smarter and more efficient approach to vehicle access and parking. This is not just about adding technology for the sake of it; it is about moving within the airport faster, simpler, and far more efficiently.

Entry and exit processes are now quicker, queues move faster, and congestion is significantly reduced. Instead of the usual back-and-forth at access points, there is now a smoother, more coordinated flow that allows travellers, visitors, and airport users to move through with ease. It is a subtle shift, but one that immediately improves the overall experience.

Behind the scenes, the impact is even more significant. For the Asaba Airport Company, this partnership introduces a centralized, technology-driven system that brings real-time visibility to vehicle movement across the airport. This enables better control over access, more efficient use of parking spaces, and stronger coordination of daily operations. What was once managed manually or in silos is now unified into a single, intelligent system, supporting quicker decision-making and more proactive management.

There is also an important financial layer to this transformation. Manual systems often leave room for revenue leakages, with payments that are either untracked or informally handled. By digitising the process and reducing reliance on cash, the PMP ensures that every transaction is accurately recorded and visible in real time. This not only improves revenue assurance for the airport but also enhances transparency and accountability across operations.

What makes this transition particularly effective is how seamlessly it has been implemented. The platform integrates with the airport’s existing infrastructure, eliminating the need for a complete overhaul or disruptive changes to operations. It is a practical approach to modernisation, one that improves performance without interrupting the system it is designed to enhance.

In many ways, this partnership goes beyond Asaba Airport. It represents a broader shift in how infrastructure can be reimagined using technology, where efficiency, transparency, and user experience are treated as core priorities, not afterthoughts. It also reinforces Interswitch’s evolving role, not just as a payments company, but as a key enabler of smarter, more connected systems that solve real-world challenges.

This deployment at Asaba International Airport is more than an operational upgrade. It is a clear demonstration of how digital infrastructure can reshape everyday mobility experiences at scale. By bringing structure, visibility and efficiency to something as routine as airport parking, Interswitch continues to reinforce its role in enabling smarter, more accountable systems across critical sectors. It is a model that signals what is possible when technology is applied with intent, not just innovation for its own sake.