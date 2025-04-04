Over 200,000 Nigerians Embrace Online Dating Amid Rising Security Concerns

Despite escalating security concerns such as identity fraud and catfishing, over 200,000 Nigerians are actively engaging with online dating platforms in their quest for life partners. This trend reflects a global surge in digital matchmaking, with individuals increasingly seeking relationships through online channels.​

Elijah Bassey-Kokoette, co-founder of Tramatch International Limited, highlighted this development during a recent webinar titled “Love, Relationship, Technology.” He emphasized the pivotal role of technology in mitigating online dating scams and reducing users’ exposure to fraudulent activities, including identity theft and impersonation.​

“In Nigeria, over 60,000 active users engage with online dating platforms monthly. Tramatch itself has a growing registration of about 200,000 users seeking connections,” Bassey-Kokoette revealed. He further noted that the global dating market is projected to expand from $11.32 billion in 2025 to $21.71 billion by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.50 percent. The Nigerian online dating market alone is valued at approximately $1.3 million. ​

Tramatch, a faith-based matchmaking platform focusing on serious, long-term relationships, is enhancing user safety by introducing advanced Know Your Customer (KYC) verification and AI-driven fraud detection measures. Bassey-Kokoette explained that dating scams have marred the online dating experience for many, prompting Tramatch to implement strategies such as mandatory profile picture uploads and identity verification tests to ensure user authenticity.​

“We are standing out from our competition by ensuring that uploaded images match the real identity of the user,” he stated. “Tramatch is committed to detecting and blocking scammers using fake foreign identities, men impersonating women to deceive users, and imposters using stolen pictures and fake information.” ​

Additionally, Tramatch is developing a new matchmaking feature designed to predict the likelihood of divorce among partners, aiming to foster more enduring relationships. ​

As online dating continues to gain momentum in Nigeria, platforms like Tramatch are leveraging technology to create safer environments for users seeking meaningful connections.