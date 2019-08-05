Our Captors Were Fulani Herdsmen says RCCG Pastor

Narrates how she escaped after kidnappers slept

Police confirm release of four other victims

The Deaconess of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Mrs. Chidinma Ibelegbo Saturday said those who kidnapped along Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode expressway on Thursday were Fulani herdsmen.

Ibelegbo, who was kidnapped alongside four other persons, claimed that she escaped from the den of her captors when they fell asleep, an account entirely different from the claim of the Ogun State Police Command that took credit of her release.

She gave the testimony of how she was divinely released at the ongoing RCCG Ministers’ Conference at the Redemption Camp at Kilometre 46, Lagos-Ibadan expressway last night.

Ibelegbu, a deaconess from Abia State RCCG 3, recounted that she earnestly prayed to God that her captors should fall asleep so that she could sneak of their den.

Shortly after she prayed, the deaconess said she sneaked out of the kidnappers’ den.

In a statement, Saturday, the police command confirmed that it had rescued the only female official of the RCCG kidnapped on the way to the Redemption Camp in Ogun state on Thursday.

The command, also, confirmed the release of the four other victims that were kidnapped alongside the RCCG pastor on Friday on their way to the Redemption Camp.

The command notified the general public that one of the kidnap victims, Mrs Ibelegbo Chidinma, the only woman amongst them has been rescued unhurt.

“The woman, who is a RCCG Deaconess, regained her freedom in the early hours of August 3. She is currently at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta where arrangement is being made to take her to the Redemption Camp.

“The kidnappers, who kept them in separate locations, were changing their locations from time to time within the forest. The command hereby wishes to assure members of the public that the remaining victims will soon be rescued.”

Few hours after Chidinma’s release, the command issued another statement, confirming that the police had rescued all the victims abducted along J3 Area of Ogbere on their way to Lagos.

Five officials of the church were heading to Lagos from the eastern part of the country when gunmen stopped their vehicles and took them into the forest.

The police command had earlier identified the victims as Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe, Ndubuizi Owuabueze, and Ibeleji Chidinma.

The General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye had announced the abductions on Friday. He said the pastors were abducted on their way to the camp to attend its annual convention.

Adeboye said only one pastor of the church was abducted contrary to five the pastor had early announced.

While addressing the congregation during the evening service, the general overseer said investigations by the police have shown that it was only one pastor that was abducted alongside four other persons.

“People have been taunting me and challenging me that since I hear from God, how come this is happening to your church pastor’s,” Adeboye was quoted to have said.

“I want to say it has been confirmed that only one pastor of the church was kidnapped along with four other people. That does not reduce the weight of the incidence. The church will continue to pray for the release of all those who have been kidnapped.”

