Osun Gov. Launches 10-Year Development Plan

The Osun Government on Thursday in Osogbo unveiled a 10-year development plan aimed at improving the economy of the state as well as human capital.

Dr Olalekan Yinusa, the state Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development, said the plan projected that Osun would become a place where all generations yet unborn would be proud of.

Yinusa said the Osun development plan 2019-2028 was hinged on four pillars of Economic Development, Capital Development and Security, Infrastructure Development and Environmental Sustainability.

The commissioner said that a common vision and mission had been carefully and succinctly captured in the document for the economic growth of the state.

“The state’s vision is to be a prosperous state in a secure and sustainable environment.

“While the mission is to promote sustainable development through pragmatic, transparent, accountable and inclusive governance that mobilises human and material resources toward making the state a socio-economic and cultural hub of Nigeria.’’

According to him, the road map to decisively address diverse strategic issues of widespread unemployment, low productivity, infrastructural deficit and low agricultural productivity is clearly defined in the plan.

The commissioner noted that the plan was fundamentally different from previous plans in terms of preparation, comprehensiveness of content and implementation strategy.

Yinusa said the plan evolved from the past development plans, with critical inclusion of materials of current and future developmental relevance.

Ealier, Gov. Rauf Aregbesola said if successive governments could follow the plan, the state would ultimately emerge the best in the country.

Aregbesola said that his administration had laid a solid foundation for the growth and development of the state.