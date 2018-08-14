Osinbajo to Contest 2019 Election as Buhari’s Running Mate – Presidency

Osinbajo to Contest 2019 Election as Buhari’s Running Mate – Presidency

- August 14, 2018
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo will remain the running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election, the presidency said on Monday.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the victories recorded by the All Progressives Congress in legislative elections held in three states at the weekend were indications that victory was certain for the Buhari/Osinbajo presidential ticket in 2019.

