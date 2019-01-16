Onnoghen: Fani-Kayode Acknowledges Misinforming Public, Raises Further Question

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over Tuesday’s allegations wherein he stated that the EFCC had raided the home of the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

Fani-Kayode had in a Facebook post said, “Why have the EFCC surrounded the home of CJN Onnoghen and why are they seeking to arrest him? These people want Nigeria to burn! Buhari call off your dogs before it is too late!”

However, the commission had threatened to sue him for defamation, describing him as a purveyor of fake news.

In another Facebook post on Wednesday, however, Fani-Kayode apologised for his earlier comment but said some people actually searched the CJN’s home.

The former minister also insinuated that Onnoghen’s bank accounts had been frozen by agents of the Federal Government.

He said, “Yesterday I was informed by usually reliable sources that EFCC were positioned outside CJN’s home. I have since discovered that the men were not from EFCC and I removed the posting. The error is regretted.

“Meanwhile can the Federal Government tell us which agency sent those men and why they beat a retreat? Again is it true that a television journalist was arrested at the scene and his camera and footage confiscated? If so, why?

“Finally is it true that the Attorney General has ordered the NFIU to freeze Onnoghen’s bank accounts. Questions, questions, questions! The tyranny continues unabated.”