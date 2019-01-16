Bauchi State Targets N15 billion IGR in 2019

The Bauchi State Board of Internal Revenue has projected N15 billion for the 2019 fiscal year, the Chairman, Mr Hussain Jibo, said on Wednesday.

Jibo told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi that the projection relied on the approved Treasury Single Account (TSA) which would soon take off.

The chairman said that the board had introduced other forms of taxation.

“The projection was in line with the TSA that was approved by Gov. Mohammed Abubakar. Ministries, departments and agencies are urged to remit revenues into the account.

“In the approved budget, the board projected N15 billion as 2019 internally-generated revenue.

” The board has, after a feasibility study, introduced taxes that will not affect the common man.

“Some of them are development levy for contractors and hospitality tax for hotels.

“The study shows that what contractors and hotels in the state pay is nothing tangible,” he said.

Jibo thanked tax payers in the state for their cooperation, and urged them to seek clarification on taxation and its benefit.

NAN reports that the state state projected N8 billion internal-generated revenue for 2018. (NAN)