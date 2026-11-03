NGX slips as aradel and Access Holdings lead market losses

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 3, 2026

Key Points

NGX All-Share Index declines 0.02% to close at 254,245.21, while market capitalisation falls by ₦35.25 billion to ₦165.08 trillion

Aradel Holdings, Access Holdings, Transcorp and Nestlé Nigeria rank among the session’s major decliners

Market breadth closes negative with 42 losers against 21 gainers, as Oil and Gas stocks lead sectoral losses

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened November on a bearish note on Monday, as the All-Share Index and market capitalisation both declined by 0.02%.

The All-Share Index shed 54.28 basis points to close at 254,245.21, while market capitalisation fell by ₦35.25 billion to ₦165.08 trillion. The decline reflected losses in several mid-cap and blue-chip stocks, with the Oil and Gas sector recording the steepest sectoral contraction.

Aradel Holdings led the major decliners, losing 9.99%. Access Holdings fell 7.34%, Transcorp declined 5.97%, while Nestlé Nigeria shed 3.64%.

Trading activity also weakened during the session. Total volume and value traded fell by 48.15% and 44.67%, respectively, with approximately 517.26 million shares valued at ₦47.48 billion exchanged across 54,015 deals. The supplied data does not specify the comparison period for these declines.

HONYFLOUR accounted for 14.38% of total traded volume, followed by ACCESSCORP at 8.06%, GTCO at 7.96%, FIDELITYBK at 5.65% and CONHALLPLC at 5.52%. DANGCEM represented 28.33% of total traded value, making it the leading stock by value.

On the gainers’ chart, CONHALLPLC advanced 10.00%, followed by LIVESTOCK at 9.77%, MANSARD at 9.30%, UPDC at 7.46%, NPFMCRFBK at 7.14% and AIICO at 7.04%.

Market breadth remained negative, with 42 stocks declining against 21 advancing. Three of the five major sectors closed lower, led by Oil and Gas at 3.75%, Banking at 1.79% and Consumer Goods at 1.17%. Industrial Goods and Insurance gained 3.34% and 0.93%, respectively.

What’s Being Said

The supplied market data attributes the session’s decline to renewed profit-taking in mid-cap and blue-chip stocks, particularly in the Oil and Gas sector.

However, no direct statement from the NGX, a named market analyst, broker or affected listed company was included in the material. No independent market response has therefore been attributed to any individual or institution.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor the next NGX trading session for signs of continued selling pressure or a recovery in the All-Share Index.

Market participants will watch the performance of Aradel Holdings, Access Holdings and other major decliners for further changes in investor sentiment.

Subsequent trading data will help establish whether the sharp reductions in volume and value traded persist.

The Bottom Line:

The session’s marginal index decline masks broader weakness in market breadth and trading activity. With 42 stocks losing value and three major sectors closing lower, the next sessions will help determine whether Monday’s selloff represents short-term profit-taking or a wider loss of market momentum.