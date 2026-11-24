KEY POINTS

Naim Abu Nahal, head of Hamas’ internal security service in Gaza, was killed in an Israeli strike, according to Palestinian sources.

About six other Palestinians, including a child, were also reported killed in separate attacks across the territory.

Israel confirmed targeting a senior Hamas member and said Abu Nahal was killed.

The strikes occurred amid continuing tensions despite a fragile ceasefire.

MAIN STORY

The head of Hamas’ internal security service in the Gaza Strip, Naim Abu Nahal, and about six other Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across the territory on Tuesday, according to Palestinian security and medical sources.

Palestinian security sources said an Israeli drone fired a missile at a tent west of Gaza City, triggering a large explosion in an area crowded with shelters for displaced people.

Medical sources reported that one person was killed and several others injured. Local sources identified the deceased as Abu Nahal, who headed the Hamas-run internal security service.

The Israeli military confirmed the strike, saying the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet domestic security agency had targeted a senior Hamas member.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz later confirmed in a joint statement that Abu Nahal had been killed. They also said Israeli forces had captured his predecessor in September, without providing further details.

Hamas did not immediately comment on the reported killing.

OTHER STRIKES

Earlier on Tuesday, an Israeli drone reportedly fired a missile at a police post in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Nasser Medical Complex said the attack killed three people and injured five others. Hamas-run internal security authorities said two police officers were among the dead while “performing their national duty.”

In another attack, three people, including a child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Gaza, according to medical sources.

THE ISSUES

The latest attacks highlight the continuing insecurity in Gaza despite a fragile ceasefire.

The reported deaths occurred in separate locations and involved different targets, including a tent sheltering displaced people, a police post and an area in central Gaza.

Israel confirmed targeting a senior Hamas member but did not provide details of the other reported strikes in the statement cited in the account. Palestinian medical and security sources provided the casualty figures.

The incidents underline the difficulty of maintaining the ceasefire as Israeli military operations continue to cause casualties across the territory.

WHAT’S NEXT

The immediate focus is on whether the latest strikes will trigger further escalation and how they will affect efforts to sustain the ceasefire.

There was no immediate public response from Hamas to Abu Nahal’s reported killing.

BOTTOM LINE

The reported killing of Hamas’ internal security chief and other Palestinians in separate Israeli strikes adds to the casualties recorded in Gaza amid continuing tensions under a fragile ceasefire.